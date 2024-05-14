Spider-Man may very well be the greatest superhero of all time and with that comes some amazing quotes. Spider-Man is a hero that inspires people and pushes them to be the best version of themselves that they can be and he does so through the incredible things he says to others and to himself.

Whether it be in his films or television series, Spider-Man media has blown people away by showing people the kind of hero he is. The honor and responsibility he holds is shown through each outing he has, no matter the quality, is always portrayed excellently through his dialogue. Sometimes he's down on himself and trying to find the light in the darkness of his situation, confessing his love for the love of his life or telling off his enemy as he faces them to save the day. Spider-Man has always managed to have a way with words.

10 "I can't ever look the other way again."

'The Spectacular Spider-Man' Season 2, Episode 10, "Gangland"

One of the founding character traits that defines why Spider-Man does what he does and decides to become Spider-Man in the first place is his refusal to let what happened to Uncle Ben ever happen again on his watch. He will never look the other way, no matter the consequences. He will always do what is right.

In The Spectacular Spider-Man (one of the greatest adaptions of the character yet), when facing off with the menacing Tombstone (Kevin Michael Richardson & Keith David), who had previously asked him to look the other way for cash, he asks him again. Spider-Man, of course, declines. He claims that he refuses to look the other way ever again. Even when faced up with someone who can beat him down, he refuses to give up and continues to do the right thing.

9 "We're not on different paths, you're my path, and you're always going to be my path."

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

The greatest part of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was the undeniable chemistry between stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Their love story served as the driving heart of the duology and, regardless of how people may feel about the films, no one can deny that their chemistry and love kept bringing people back to the theaters and rewatching the films.

During the final act of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter manages to get to Gwen before she can leave for London and declares that he's coming with her, because they are meant to be together. Earlier in the film, Gwen told Peter that they were just on different paths. Peter uses this moment to deny that claim and tell her that she is his everything. It's one of the most heartwarming moments in the franchise and even in the top love moments in any Spider-Man film.

8 "Come on Peter... come on Spider-Man..."

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

A huge conflict within Peter in his first MCU outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming, is wanting to be like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and part of the big leagues. Throughout the first two acts of the film, Peter makes heavy use of the tech within his new suit from Tony Stark he received in Captain America: Civil War. This results in him believing that the suit makes him a better hero and, without it, he wouldn't be worth as much.

But after he has his suit taken from him, and he finds himself filled with self-doubt, pinned down under a building's worth of rubble, Peter has to find the strength within himself to realize that the suit doesn't make the man. With this realization, he calls himself Spider-Man and lifts the rubble off of his body with renewed strength to chase down and stop the Vulture, now realizing that suit or not, he is Spider-Man. It's a wonderful moment for Tom Holland's younger iteration of the character.

7 "You're not a nobody, you're somebody!"

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2017)

One of the best things about Spider-Man is how much he cares for others, often times putting civilians over his own health and well-being (as any hero should.) If Spider-Man has the chance to make someone's day better, whether through saving them or giving them a small pep talk, he will.

When Spider-Man saves Max Dillion (Jamie Foxx) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Max calls himself a nobody. Not letting him get down on himself, even with a giant truck barreling through the city, Spider-Man takes a quick moment to tell Max that he is not a nobody, and is worth more than he thinks he may be. Although just for a short moment, Spider-Man made sure to take the time to not let this guy who's down on his luck feel worthless.

6 "We always have a choice, and we can always choose to do what's right."

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

One of the major lessons that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man learns in his third outing as Spider-Man is that no matter what we do or where we are, we always have a choice. While he may have been overcome by the symbiote in the film, causing him to do terrible things, those terrible things came from within him, and he must admit to himself that he had the choice to stop, but was too drawn in by the suit's power.

The Peter Parker found at the beginning of Spider-Man 3 is someone who, for the first time in forever, has the majority of his life going well for him. He lets this get to his head and begins making big mistakes because of it, even before the black suit, like kissing Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard) for show with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) in the crowd. He has to own up to the mistakes he's made with and without the symbiote and realize he wasn't forced to do any of these things and always had a choice.

5 "Miles, being Spider-Man is a sacrifice."

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

It's never been a secret that being Spider-Man is not easy for any version of Spider-Man. There will always be losses. Each Spider-Man has suffered greatly for the life they've been given. When showing Miles (Shameik Moore) the Web of Life and Destiny, Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) tells Miles that suffering and losing people they love is an essential part of being Spider-Man. Part of the canon.

While Spider-Man 2099 is one of the antagonists of the film, and whether he is right or wrong about the canon is yet to be seen, he speaks the truth when he talks about Spider-Man being a sacrifice. Losing people is part of the job and every iteration of Spider-Man to date has proven that to be correct. Whether it's Uncle Ben, Gwen Stacy or Aunt May, every Spider-Man has faced devastating loss to get to where they are today. Spider-Man 2099 speaking this hard truth is both part of the message of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the unfortunate truth of being a hero, so the line hits hard as audiences think back to every loved one Spider-Man has lost.

4 "Nah, imma do my own thing."

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

The driving heart of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Miles Morales' belief that Spider-Man can always find a way to get the job done and save people, no matter what the canon says "should happen" as he strives to save his father from a fate destined to happen in the future as he faces off with the menacing villain, Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

What makes this moment so special is how, as Miles is chased down by almost the entire Spider-Verse and fighting against Spider-Man 2099, he is the only Spider-Person there that is truly holding the heart of what makes Spider-Man the kind of hero he is. While the other Spider-People are misled by Spider-Man 2099's beliefs about the canon, Miles essentially tells Spider-Man 2099 to go screw himself and that no matter what, he's going to follow his own heart and do what he believes is right. This moment is incredibly powerful, showing Miles understands what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

3 "So what if no one threw a parade? Spidey stays because Spidey's needed. For now, anyway."

'The Spectacular Spider-Man' Season 1, Episode 3, "Natural Selection"

What makes The Spectacular Spider-Man one of the greatest adaptions of Spider-Man is how true and genuine it is to the character. In the third episode of the series, after facing the Lizard, he gets fired from his job with Doctor Connors and loses the respect of his friends when it seems like he ditched helping just to take photos and exploit Connors to the Daily Bugle. After said events, he steals a gene cleanser from Connors' lab that can remove his spider abilities completely.

Peter is sure he's going to take the cleanser until he realizes that without Spider-Man, Connors' son, Billy, wouldn't have a father and a family would be torn apart. Upon realizing this, Peter decides the cost to his own life is nowhere near worth as much as the things Spider-Man does for others and decides he will continue to do what's right, even if he doesn't get anything good out of it.

2 "I will never forget these words; with great power, comes great responsibility."

'Spider-Man' (2002)

As if someone could think about Spider-Man without these words ringing through their head. The words that define Spider-Man as a character. The words that inspired Peter Parker to become Spider-Man in the first place. It's no secret that without hearing these words and learning what they truly meant, Peter could have continued his selfish ways and the people Spider-Man has saved would not be alive. The film showed audiences everywhere for the first time on screen the heroism of Spider-Man.

After the funeral for Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Peter has to hear Harry (James Franco) declare his hate for Spider-Man and realizes that Harry blames him for the death of his father. After suffering through that conversation, Mary Jane finally confesses her love for Peter, only for Peter to turn her down once he realizes he could never have a life with her while being Spider-Man. The work of Spider-Man is once again more important than the life of Peter Parker because, with great power, comes great responsibility.

1 "Anyone can wear the mask. You could wear the mask."

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

One of the primary messages of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is that the Spider-Man mantle is not exclusive to Peter Parker. That as long as someone holds the ideals and has the heart and spirit of Spider-Man, they can be a Spider-Person. Miles goes through the whole film with people telling him he can't or doubting that he can wear the mask and take up the mantle of his world's former Spider-Man. He proves them wrong by realizing he doesn't need to be like Peter Parker, he just needs to have the heart of a hero and be himself.

These words inspired people all over the world that they could become a Spider-Person, even spiking the creation of things called "Spider-Sonas" online, which are people's own characters that depict what it would be like if they had the powers of Spider-Man. Not only did these words inspire Miles, but they inspired the entire planet and represent that anyone can be a hero. Which is part of why Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was so well received.

