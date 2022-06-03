In the last decade, licensed video games have seen a major uptick in quality, particularly when it comes to games based on our favorite superheroes. One of the best games to come out of the genre in recent memory was Marvel’s Spider-Man which was developed by Insomniac Games exclusively for Playstation in 2018. Now it has been announced at Playstation’s June State of Play that the PS5 Remastered version of the award-winning game is coming to PC on August 12, 2022.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing off some of the highlights of this expansive New York City adventure. This includes the DLC stories featuring villains like Hammerhead and Black Cat. When the Remastered version of Spider-Man came to PS5 in 2020 it included all three DLC stories dubbed “The City That Never Sleeps” and new costumes like Andrew Garfield’s first suit from The Amazing Spider-Man. The Remastered edition for PC will come with all that on top of the 20 plus hour open world campaign that sees Spider-Man go up against Mister Negative, Electro, Vulture, Doc Ock, and many more of the Web-Head’s most iconic villains.

When Spider-Man first released in 2018 it was praised for its amazing free flowing gameplay involving some of the best feeling web-swinging around and an extremely well-written story. A story that felt like a classic Spider-Man tale while adding some unique Insomniac additions to the lore that led to some satisfyingly emotional moments. The narrative alone is one of the best written Spider-Man stories in the character’s 60-year history, but when you add the well crafted combat and stress-free web-swinging, this is one of the best pure gaming experiences around. It is very cliché to say that this game makes you feel like Spider-Man, but it absolutely does. Especially when you get to the brilliant final act of the game, that will have any comic book fan in tears, you really feel the weight of being Spider-Man on your shoulders.

That is why the news of this masterpiece coming to PC should get everyone excited. The game being locked behind the Playstation hardware meant that people that only owned an Xbox or PC couldn’t play it. This announcement finally righted that wrong somewhat, opening up this spectacular experience to more fans. It was also announced in a Playstation Blog post after the State of Play that the game’s equally great spinoff Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC this Fall.

There’s no better time for these games to come to PC as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PS5 in 2023. Hopefully that game will come to PC in the future as well. While we anxiously wait for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to crawl its way to PC August 12, you can watch the new announcement trailer down below:

