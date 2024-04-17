The Big Picture Spider-Man's re-release outperformed Shrek 2 on Monday, earning the highest per-theater average of any film currently in theaters.

The 2002 Spider-Man film was a cultural touchstone, grossing over $400 million domestically, making it the second-biggest in the live-action series.

Sony plans to release several Spider-Man films, including the 2002 original, as part of their "Spider-Mondays" festival in the coming weeks.

In a rather unusual turn of events, a couple of two-decade-old blockbusters found spots in the top 10 of the domestic box office charts on Monday. After DreamWorks’ Shrek 2 posted a solid three-day haul in its 20th anniversary re-release last weekend, Sony’s Spider-Man performed even better on Monday. The superhero classic was re-released in a third of Shrek 2’s screens, but posted a significantly better per-theater average. Released as a part of Sony’s “Spider-Mondays” program, the film actually took the number three spot on the Monday box office chart, behind only Civil War — featuring Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst — and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Spider-Man grossed $681,364 from 466 theaters nationwide on Monday, for a per-theater average of nearly $1,500 — the highest of any film currently in release. By comparison, Shrek 2 generated $1.3 million over the last weekend from over 1,500 screens, for a per-theater average of nearly $1,000. On Monday, the animated classic took the ninth spot on the domestic chart, three places behind fellow DreamWorks hit Kung Fu Panda 4. Not a single Kung Fu Panda movie existed when Shrek 2 was released to staggering box office success back in 2004. Incidentally, the movie had the second-biggest domestic debut of all time, behind none other than Spider-Man.

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero, the first Spider-Man was something of a cultural touchstone, launching an entire era of superhero cinema that lasted two decades. Not only was it the first film in history to gross more than $100 million in its opening weekend, it went on to become the third-biggest hit of 2002 with nearly $821 million worldwide, and scored two Oscar nominations. The film’s current domestic haul, including the re-release figures, stands at just over $404 million, making it the 44th-biggest film in history, and the second-biggest in the live-action Spider-Man film series.

How Have All of the 'Spider-Man' Films Performed?

Spider-Man Live-Action Movies Global Box Office Spider-Man (2002) $822,387,739 Spider-Man 2 (2004) $794,697,557 Spider-Man 2 (2007) $894,860,230 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) $757,890,267 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) $708,996,336 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) $878,271,291 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) $1,132,107,522 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $1,907,836,254

Raimi and Maguire returned for two more Spider-Man adventures, and were scheduled to make a fourth film together, but plans were ultimately scuttled in favor of a reboot. Directed by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield taking over the titular role, the reboot series was axed after two installments — The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Since 2016, Tom Holland has played the character in three solo movies and a handful of team-up films as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A couple of years ago, Maguire and Garfield reprized their roles alongside Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home — the most successful installment of the Spidey live-action series. Raimi, on the other hand, recently directed the MCU hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sony will also release Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters across the next few weeks as a part of the “Spider-Mondays” festival. You can grab tickets here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.