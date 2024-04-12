The Big Picture Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is back in theaters as part of Columbia Pictures' centenary celebrations.

The movie was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing superhero film at the time of release.

Spider-Man redefined the modern superhero genre and summer blockbusters, with a practical approach to stunts.

It’s pizza time with Tobey McGuire as 2002's Spider-Man hits theatres again as part of Columbia Pictures’ centenary celebrations. The superhero film directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay by David Koepp, marks the first installment in Raimi's ‘Spider-Man trilogy,’ and is unarguably the most Spider-Man franchise Sony produced till they joined hands with Marvel Studios for Tom Holland’s trilogy.

The movie has made a significant contribution to the superhero movie genre, before Raimi’s Spider-Man, the genre looked very different with titles like Blade, and various iterations of DC’s Batman. With Raimi’s practical approach for the stunts, a grounded story, and horror elements the movie and genre were elevated to new heights that continued with the next two installments. The genre took another turn when Christopher Nolan introduced Christian Bale as the Dark Knight in 2005 Batman Begins and later with 2008’s Iron Man starring Robert Downey Dr released. But before any of these McGuire and Raimi created films that took the worldwide audience and critics by storm.

'Spider-Man' Was a Huge Success

Close

Spider-Man chronicles the web slinger’s origin story and early superhero career. The movie stays faithful to the comic and Peter gets his powers when bitten by a genetically altered spider. Initially, unsure of using his new-found superhuman abilities, things take a turn which compels Peter to adopt a masked superhero identity to fight crime in New York City. He ultimately comes face to face with the sinister Green Goblin in the process.

The movie became the first film to pass the $100 million mark in a single weekend eventually grossing over $825 million worldwide. It became the third highest-grossing film of 2002, the highest-grossing superhero film, and the sixth-highest-grossing film overall at the time of release. The movie also garnered two Academy Awards nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. The movie not only redefined the modern superhero genre but also the summer blockbusters. It eventually got two more sequels with the final film in the trilogy being the most successful, commercially.

The film cast Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborn, Cliff Robertson as Ben Parker, and Rosemary Harris as Aunt May. Further rounding off the cast are J. K. Simmons portrays J. Jonah Jameson, Ron Perkins, Gerry Becker, Jack Betts, Joe Manganiello and Bruce Campbell among many more.

Spider-Man returns to theatres beginning Monday for a limited time.