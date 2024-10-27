While the main attraction character-wise of any given Spider-Man film is likely the titular hero himself, various minor characters give him a run for his money in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man films. Raimi directed three between 2002 and 2007, and they're well-known for many reasons, one of them being how densely populated they are with strange, offbeat, quirky, and unexpectedly memorable one-off characters.

Here, the topic isn't about supporting characters, or anyone that appears in more than one scene. These characters are usually on-screen for a few seconds as extras who get a little more attention than most background characters, or individuals who potentially steal a scene with a minute or two of screen time… but never more than one scene. Some of these small but weirdly iconic characters are ranked below, based roughly on memorability.

10 Screaming Woman

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sam Raimi’s sensibilities have always been well-suited to horror, as shown by success early in his career with the first three Evil Dead movies, and some post-Spider-Man horror work, like Drag Me to Hell. Spider-Man 2 gave him some opportunities to delve back into horror ever so slightly, seen most clearly with the infamous hospital scene that really does feel like it belongs in an Evil Dead movie (it’s bloodless, sure, but still).

And then there’s also the rather campy elements to a short scene featuring someone known only as “Screaming Woman,” as she unsurprisingly screams a bunch of times while Doc Ock scales the building she’s in. The camera gets right up in her face every time, culminating with her pretty much running directly towards the camera and screaming into it. It’s so silly, but in a way that just kind of works.

9 Punk Rock Girl

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony

Punk Rock Girl is in the first Spider-Man movie for all of three seconds, effectively making Spider-Man 2’s Screaming Woman look almost like a central character in comparison. She’s one of many citizens of New York City who has an opinion on the titular character and expresses it throughout the trilogy, which is a little thing that helps the world of these movies feel a little more alive.

She’s directly interviewed about the new phenomenon of a vigilante with spider powers, and drops the immortal line: "Guy with eight hands. Sounds hot." Whether she’s being sarcastic or is a bit of a sicko who sincerely believes Spider-Man has the same number of limbs as a spider, it’s great. Further, she’s also played by Lucy Lawless, who featured in the movie briefly because of her ties to Raimi, owing to him executive producing both Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess.

8 Train Passengers

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Doc Ock comes much closer to having eight arms than Spider-Man ever did, but the jury’s out on what Punk Rock Girl would’ve thought of him (she does not appear in Spider-Man 2). Viewers seem pretty on board with him as a central villain, though, and a complex/tragic one at that, even after he does things like threaten a train filled with people, forcing Spider-Man to his physical limits in stopping the whole thing from crashing.

His mask comes off during the whole ordeal, but in a rather heartwarming moment, the train passengers all promise not to discuss Peter Parker’s actual identity. They also stand up to Doc Ock when he returns, with one saying, “You want to get to him, you gotta go through me.” Not bad for a group of characters who all go unnamed, being referred to on IMDb at least as “Train Passengers.”

7 New Yorkers on Bridge

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Like the train passengers in Spider-Man 2, there are various New York City citizens in the first Spider-Man who also stand up to that film’s central villain, the Green Goblin, during the final act. One even echoes a very similar sentiment to one of the train passengers, hurling things at the Green Goblin and saying, “You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us!”

It’s a little cheesy, but it works within the world of Spider-Man, and is a memorable instance of making the world feel a little more alive, giving some personality to background characters who’d otherwise be bystanders. They show even more than Punk Rock Girl how the people of New York have really come around to Spider-Man, and prove willing to support him in his battles.

6 The Maître d'

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

You can’t talk about one-off characters from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy without a mention of each of the three figures the legendary Bruce Campbell plays, one in each movie. He might well be funnier in the first two movies, when he plays someone who’s somewhat antagonistic towards Peter Parker, but he subverts expectations in Spider-Man 3 by being much more polite to Peter as a maître d' with good intentions.

He tries to help Peter propose to MJ, but does misinterpret certain things in the process; seemingly not out of malice, but more just because of the terrible luck that seems to befall Peter/Spider-Man. It’s very farcical and a comedic highlight of a somewhat messy but still compelling conclusion to the Spider-Man trilogy. But, even if it was a total failure, at least Bruce Campbell would be there to soften the blow, reliably entertaining as always.

5 Elevator Passenger

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Regrettably, Spider-Man 2 might no longer hold the title of the most iconic elevator scene in a movie based on a Marvel character, seeing as one decade on from that film’s release, there was a pretty excellent elevator fight scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Spider-Man 2’s elevator scene, on the other hand, is all about drawn-out, awkward comedy, in a similar fashion to Peter’s struggle with the broom closet early in the film.

After Peter’s powers fail him while swinging up high, he’s forced to get back down to street level the same way anyone without spider powers would: taking the elevator. He has a very uncomfortable interaction with an unnamed elevator passenger (played by Hal Sparks), divulging too much information by talking about the ways his costume causes him discomfort. He gets a different kind of discomfort he has to deal with when expressing this causes a drawn-out pause that lasts until the (merciful) end of the scene.

4 Pizza "Heist" Witness

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The whole introduction of Spider-Man 2 is incredible, setting the scene for the funny and sometimes heartbreaking movie to follow, given it’s just about the difficulty Peter has delivering pizzas while also upholding his duty to be Spider-Man. It’s fast-paced, stressful, and silly, but unfortunately for Peter’s boss, Mr. Aziz, he kind of appears in two scenes (one berating Peter, and then one scene firing Peter), so he can only get an honorable mention here.

But the whole “pizza time” sequence has some other memorable minor characters showing up, the best of the bunch being the unnamed man known only as Pizza "Heist" Witness. He sincerely believes that he’s witnessed Spider-Man stealing pizza from Peter, believing them to be different people, and says, with thespian conviction, “Whoa... He stole that guy's pizza!” It’s what cinema is all about, really.

3 The Snooty Usher

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Even though Bruce Campbell is only ever in one scene per Spider-Man movie, Sam Raimi always lets him steal the scene in question, perhaps by way of apologizing for all the hell he put Campbell through while making the Evil Dead films. Spider-Man 2 sees Campbell playing the so-called snooty usher, who thwarts Peter when he shows up late to see MJ perform in The Importance of Being Earnest.

He makes Peter adjust his clothing before telling him, in an underhandedly savage way, that he screwed up by being late and that no one’s allowed in once the play begins. It’s the second of Bruce Campbell’s cameos and probably the second most memorable, having no more than a minute of screen time but making every single second of it count.

2 Bonesaw McGraw

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One final celebrity cameo worth highlighting is real-life wrestler Randy Savage portraying another wrestler named Bonesaw McGraw, who ends up being Peter’s first real opponent after getting his powers (unless you count Flash Thompson). It’s within a wrestling ring that could all be a show, which means it’s not quite as high-stakes as later fights, but Bonesaw is effectively intimidating nonetheless.

The wrestling sequence itself is a memorable part of Spider-Man, and it ends up being more than just a scene where Spider-Man fights and gets his name, given what happens to Uncle Ben shortly after. And Randy Savage, though not as well-known for his film roles as some other figures who've been both wrestlers and actors, does make an impression here, serving as a memorably bombastic “villain” of sorts for a still inexperienced Peter to face off against.

1 The Ring Announcer

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The only person who can top Bonesaw McGraw as far as one-scene characters go is another individual played by Bruce Campbell, and one who just so happens to also be a part of the extended wrestling sequence: the ring announcer. He gets a little more screen time than the other Campbell cameos, but his role in the movie is still contained to just one scene, and so he can be counted here for present purposes.

The ring announcer gets to talk smack about Peter much like the snooty usher does, but he’s also accidentally instrumental in being the first person to coin the name “Spider-Man,” claiming that Peter’s idea for a wrestling name – The Human Spider – “sucks.” As rude as he might come across, the guy has a point, and the name sticks for the rest of the trilogy’s events. Once more, everyone – both in the real world and in-universe – must give thanks to Bruce Campbell.

NEXT: Underrated Gangster Movies That Are Perfect From Start to Finish