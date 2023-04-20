Mark today down as a moment in time that we truly never thought we’d see come to fruition. Sony has loosened up on its cold, tight grip on the Spider-Man and Venom franchises and is finally giving Disney+ streaming rights to several titles. A major step forward for the friendship between the two studios as well as for Marvel fans who have long yearned for more of their MCU content to be made available all in one place, the announcement revealed that the full list of titles soon to be streaming on Disney+ will include Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Venom (2018). That’s three different men under Peter Parker’s mask, Tom Hardy’s first feature-length foray into the MCU, and four different directorial visions for the world of Spider-Man and Venom.

While Sam Raimi’s complete trilogy of his Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films all made the cut, fans will notice that not every Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield-fronted movie will (at this time) be streaming on Disney+. Likewise, while Ruben Fleischer’s premiere standalone Venom film was added to the docket, Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still only available for streaming on Starz. As for Spider-Man canon, we’ll be missing Garfield’s second appearance as the web-slinging hero in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the final two films in Jon Watts’ current trilogy, Far From Home and No Way Home.

Even with these missing titles, today is a monumental day for Spider-Man lovers around the globe who are eager to reminisce with Raimi’s full trilogy or get started with Hardy’s anti-hero. Along with the big news, Disney+ celebrated the homecoming with a teaser clip that features each of the Spideys in some of their finest and most secretive moments. Strangely missing from the lineup was Hardy’s Eddie Brock aka Venom but we did get a short peek at Raimi’s take on the character in Spider-Man 3.

What’s Next for the Spider-Man Universe?

At this point, while no live-action feature starring current fan-favorite web-slinger Holland has been announced to be in the works, Spidey fans still have plenty of content to look forward to. On the feature-length side of things, audiences will soon catch the return of the critically acclaimed, vibrantly animated Miles Morales and the rest of his multiverse gang in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Amazon also recently announced that Prime Video would be moving forward with a live-action series titled Spider-Man Noir that will center around the titular character in 1930s New York. When it comes to Venom’s next head-feasting appearance, Hardy revealed back in February that pre-production had finally begun.

Check out Disney+’s ode to Spider-Man in the teaser below and catch all of these great titles when they land on the streamer on April 21.