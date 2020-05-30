J.K. Simmons Is Signed on for ‘Spider-Man’ Sequels, But Will He Actually Be Back?

After a surprise post-credits scene cameo in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons has confirmed he is signed on for even more Spider-Man sequels. Simmons first appeared as The Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man back in 2002, going on to reprise the character in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, 2007’s Spider-Man 3, and a handful of TV shows including the Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.

Now, it looks like the option for Simmons to play J. Jonah Jameson on the big screen is on the table. Simmons confirmed he is indeed signed on for more Spider-Man sequels during a recent interview on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. However, when asked if fans should expect to actually see him appear in a future Spider-Man movie opposite the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, Simmons pragmatically replied, “I don’t know if I would use the word ‘expect,'” and went on to share his feelings on his continued involvement with the Spider-Man world: “It’s great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version.”

On one hand, Simmons signing on for more Spider-Man sequels is a welcome surprise considering it was unclear whether he would for sure be back following his Far From Home post-credits appearance. On the other hand, it’s not too much of a surprise Simmons is now locked down for more movies, partially because he’s evolved to be the J. Jonah Jameson actor; it makes sense to keep him involved now. In my own opinion, Simmons should definitely be included in the future of Holland’s Spider-Man franchise. He’s always made a meal of his time onscreen as J. Jonah Jameson, so it would of course be fun to have him back. Plus, he could play an even more integral role in future movies after Far From Home scene introduced his new, Alex Jones-like persona and tenacity to nail Spider-Man as a villain, not a hero.

