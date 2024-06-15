It’s safe to say that the Spider-Man franchise changed superhero cinema forever. While both X-Men and Blade had been successful films that appeased loyal comic book readers, it was Sam Raimi’s breakthrough 2002 film that proved that superhero cinema was worth taking advantage of as an art form. Although the film earned two sequels and the reboot starring Andrew Garfiled, Sony Pictures struggles to create a cinematic universe that rivaled that of Marvel Studios or 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. As a means of taking advantage of the properties that they already had the rights to, Sony decided to create its own cinematic universe featuring various Spider-Man villains. Ironically, the great hurdle the films faced were the baffling creative decisions that the studio made.

The fundamental issue with Sony’s Spider-Man universe is the unusual continuity errors. Due to a joint agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was allowed to appear in MCU films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016. However, the standalone Spider-Man films produced by Sony remain in the MCU timeline and cannot crossover with the other spinoffs. While Sony managed to find success with the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the films within their shared universe have earned far less enthusiastic responses from fans. Despite a series of box office disappointments, the universe is set to continue later this year, with both Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter set to hit theaters. Here is every movie in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, ranked.

4 ‘Madame Web’ (2024)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

Even the worst films inspired by Marvel Comics may provide some entertainment value to fans who simply enjoy seeing some of their favorite characters brought to life on the big screen. Unfortunately, this is a quality that is not shared by Madame Web. A colossal failure on nearly every creative level, Madame Web fails to justify its existence and connection to the Spider-Man franchise. What’s most confusing about the film is that Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb doesn’t take full advantage of her powers until the final act, as the film instead tries to focus its attention on the new generation of “Spider-Women” that were presumably poised to star in their own spinoff franchise. The connections to the Spider-Man mythology are laughable; while Adam Scott does his best to give some emotional weight to the story with his performance as Ben Parker, even his genuine charisma isn’t enough to save Madame Web from being completely dull.

Madame Webb suffers from a severe crisis of tone; at times there are events that incorporate elements of psychological horror and suspense, but there are also strange instances of awkward comedy, including an odd action sequence set to the tune of a Brittney Spears song. The action in general is underwhelming, as shaky camerawork and quickly edited sequences leave viewers with little room to see what is actually going on. Johnson is undoubtedly a talented actress who has proven herself in films such as Suspiria and A Bigger Splash; unfortunately, the film’s characterization is so poor that she is unable to elevate the material. There are certainly some bad comic book movies like Batman & Robin or Dark Phoenix that can be appreciated as “guilty pleasures,” but Madame Web is simply an unwatchable embarrassment to the Marvel brand.

3 ‘Morbius’ (2022)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

Morbius is a strange case of a superhero film that became a joke before it was even released; Michael Keaton even seemed confused why he made an appearance in the post-credit scene as the Vulture after appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although the “it’s Morbin’ time” Internet meme became a hilarious joke in the subsequent months, there’s really nothing worth recommending about Morbius. Despite being ostensibly marketed as a horror-adjacent project set within the Marvel universe, Morbius never engages with the darker themes that it is seemingly interested in. Jared Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius has the potential to be a dynamic anti-hero who made some disturbing decisions, but the film never commits to showing him in a particularly complex light; instead, the film resorts to turning the character into a fairly straightforward hero who faces off against his childhood friend Milo (Matt Smith) in a rather generic final action sequence.

Although the stagnant pacing, unimaginative visuals, and baffling expositional dialogue certainly did not do the film any favors, the core issue with Morbius is the unengaged performance from Leto. Leto may have received some backlash in the past for his eccentric performances in films like The Little Things and House of Gucci, but those roles at least allowed him to chew the scenery by playing over-the-top characters. Comparatively, there’s nothing all that compelling about Morbius, who doesn’t seem to evolve very much over the course of the film. Smith and the great Jared Harris do their best to add some dramatic intensity, but Morbius is too busy racing through plot points to give its supporting cast any room to expand their roles. Morbius may have some value as a future “so bad it’s good” classic, but it’s not worth taking seriously as a legitimate comic book film.

2 ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (2021)

Directed by Andy Serkis

Venom: Let There Be Carnage just may be one of the silliest comic book movies ever made. While its predecessor certainly had a strong element of absurdist comedy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage delves into the chaotic relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote that he shares a body with. Director Andy Serkis, who certainly has experience working with extensive visual effects, is able to infuse some creative action sequences that pay tribute to the character’s robust comic book history. Thanks to the inclusion of the new villain Carnage (Woody Harrelson), the lack of Spider-Man never feels like a disadvantage. Harrelson has such a blast chewing the scenery that there’s more than enough room for the film to drop fun Easter eggs for Marvel fans. It’s also a film that refreshingly doesn’t overstay its welcome; while some comic book films like Avengers: Endgame and The Batman span over 3 hours long, Venom: The Last Carnage manages to wrap itself up in just over 90 minutes.

Although it's arguably the most action-packed installment in the Sony Spider-Man universe thus far, Venom: Let There Be Carnage actually works best as a comedy. Hardy does a great job at showing the cantankerous yet ultimately beneficial relationship between Eddie and Venom, which at times feels like an absurd romantic comedy. It’s slightly disappointing that Venom: Let There Be Carnage refuses to take itself seriously, but the overall silliness may be rewarding to those who grew up with Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a genuinely entertaining guilty pleasure that certainly serves as a refreshing detour compared to the many comic book films that have become too obsessed with their own mythologies.

1 ‘Venom’ (2018)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Even if Sony’s Spider-Man universe feels like the black sheep of the comic book genre, Venom is a genuinely successful origin story for one of the greatest anti-heroes in Marvel history. The film was certainly not a guaranteed success, as Topher Grace’s performance as the same character in Spider-Man 3 received significant criticism. Hardy perfectly captures what makes Eddie a unique character; while he doesn’t consider himself to be a typical “hero,” Eddie does find a way of saving people, even if he’s a little bit embarrassed to admit it. Director Ruben Fleischer does a remarkable job at exploring why Eddie and the symbiote are so well-suited for each other; both are considered to be “losers” within their societies and end up teaming up to silence their doubters. However, the film thankfully never treats this theme as anything all that saccharine, which helps distinguish it from the Spider-Man series. While every iteration of the Spider-Man franchise has been very heartfelt, Venom is almost gleefully unsentimental about its titular character.

Hardy’s performance is certainly the best thing about the film, but Venom benefits from a strong supporting cast and some impressive visual effects work. Both Michelle Pfieffer and Riz Ahmed are given rather thankless roles, but they manage to elevate the screenplay when it’s really needed. New York City is a great setting for some terrific action, including a memorable motorcycle chase where Eddie first begins to understand the potential that his powers grant him. Given their strange continuity and lack of cohesive narrative arc, none of the Sony Spider-Man films are likely to ever be ranked among the greatest superhero movies ever made. However, more comic book films could do themselves a favor if they were as unabashedly entertaining as Venom; the film knows exactly what it wants to be and makes no attempts to indicate that it has ambitions beyond being wildly entertaining.

