Once again, Funko is coming through in a big way for Spider-Man fans. Collider can exclusively reveal a new deluxe Pop! figure of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger from Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging into Targets near you to help fight off the villains crossing over into the MCU. A new Spider-Gwen Comic Cover Pop! figure is also on the way for fans of the wider Spider-Verse and particularly the cool, confident Gwen Stacy variant.

The deluxe figure is one of eight from Funko's Final Battle Series reconstructing the climax of No Way Home where the three Spider-Men lead the villains to the top of the Statue of Liberty. Earlier, Collider was given the opportunity to preview two other figures from this set - Electro and Sandman - and this one highlights Tobey Maguire's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. In one of the MCU's worst-kept secrets, both he and Andrew Garfield were brought in to reprise their roles in the multiversal epic after the current Spidey Tom Holland asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to keep his identity a secret and accidentally busts open a path to other worlds in the process. Peter 2 helps inspire Peter One to keep fighting to cure the villains from the other franchises and aids in sending them back home to better lives. The 5.05-inch tall figure, then, depicts Peter 2 atop the statue's head, ready to finally put an end to the multiverse clash.

Funko's other new addition shows the alternate universe Gwen Stacy in Pop! form suited up as Spider-Gwen and mimicking the pose of her comic cover behind her. Taken from Spider-Gwen #0, the background shows Gwen suiting up for her first solo comic book adventure hailing from Edge of Spider-Verse creatives Jason Latour and Robbie Rodriguez. Moviegoers, however, were properly introduced to her in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as one of several cool and strange alternate Spiders coming together to help Miles Morales. This collectible pays tribute to her comic origins with the figure and cover concealed in a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, and 3.25-inch deep protective case.

Collect These Figures From Throughout the Spider-Verse This Month

The new Spider-Gwen couldn't come at a better time as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release later this year on June 2. It'll pick back up with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) for a bigger and better adventure than the film's predecessor with Miles' character arc front and center. Part of that will be based on his feelings for Gwen as the two reunite and hang around together, turning the film into a love story as Miles redefines what it means to be a hero. They'll go on a trip through the multiverse to take on a new threat, played by Jason Schwartzman​​​​​​, with other Spiders, but the web-slingers won't always see eye-to-eye, resulting in a clash or two along the way.

Funko has also wasted no time creating new figures celebrating the return to the Spider-Verse and the arrival of new multiversal Spiders like Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) among others. In general, the fandom company has given a lot of love to Spider-Man so far in 2023, also releasing a Matt Murdock figure for his No Way Home appearance alongside the Final Battle Series. For those whose interests lie outside the friendly neighborhood hero, new collectibles from recent films Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have also hit the market.

Look out for these new figures exclusively at your local Target or online on the store's Marvel Studio Selects page.