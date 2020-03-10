A New Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie Coming from Writer Roberto Orci

After his take on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 resulted in a franchise-stopper for the Sony/Andrew Garfield Spider-Man universe, writer Roberto Orci is back in the spider-saddle. Per The Wrap, he’s being tapped to write a brand new Spider-Man spin-off movie set within the newly developing Sony Spider-verse.

While we don’t know which character Orci’s spin-off will center on, we know it will not take place in the Disney-owned MCU. Instead, it will involve the Sony-owned Spider-Man properties, which include titles like Venom, Morbius, Nightwatch, Silk, and Silver and Black. Sony’s Executive Vice President of Production Palak Patel will oversee the new film, alongside the rest of Sony’s Spider-Man output. Currently, the studio is in production on Venom 2, and has Morbius coming out this summer.

Beyond Amazing Spider-Man 2, Orci has written or co-written Mission: Impossible III, the rebooted Star Trek trilogy, and the first two Transformers films — often alongside writing partner Alex Kurtzman. Orci has also seen television successes with Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion, Sleepy Hollow, Fringe, and Alias. What character could Orci possibly be focusing on in this new spin-off? Judging by the darkness of the new live-action Sony-verse thus far, it’d be dope to see Orci return to his Fringe roots and give us something spooky and horror-tinged. Thus: My bet is on Nightwatch, a timeline-disrupting antihero whose darkness, troubled past/future, and predilection for existing within gray moralities sound perfect for Orci at his Fringiest.

Will I be right? We’ll keep you updated once we know more. For more on all things Sony/Spidey, here’s the latest set photos from Venom 2. Plus: The latest Morbius trailer.