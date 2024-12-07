In the Marvel Comics universe, if one thing is true, it's that the iconic Spider-Man has worn a plethora of costumes (aside from his classic red and blue) throughout the years. Whether it be from him joining another team, needing a quick suit to cover him up when needed, or commemorating a special event or battle, Spider-Man has worn dozens of suits during his tenure.

However, over the years, there are some costumes that the Wall-Crawler has worn that have become iconic. There are plenty of costumes that were one-time wear or somewhat forgettable, but it's no secret that there are others that have stood the test of time and become almost essential to the Web-Slinger. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has put Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in a couple of different costumes throughout his time as a hero, but if they're looking for more (be it for an event movie or another solo film), there are many iconic suits in the comics that have yet to transition into live-action.

10 The Bombastic Bag-Man

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #258 (1984)

If one thing is essential to Spider-Man in the comic books that will hopefully become just as much so in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's how close he is to The Fantastic Four. After his less-than-ideal introduction to them in Amazing Spider-Man #1 (1962), Spidey becomes like family to the team and goes to them even in the hardest of times. After bringing his newfound Symbiote suit to Reed Richards for testing, eventually taking it off to abandon forever, Spider-Man needs a suit to swing home, and the Fantastic Four borrows Peter a costume to make the trek home.

Spider-Man becomes like family to the Fantastic Four and goes to them even in the hardest of times.

On top of the spare costume from Marvel's first family, he throws a bag with eyeholes on his head. It's an honestly hilarious costume that Peter throws on in a pinch. If Marvel Studios decides to adapt Spidey's relationship with The Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which they should), a moment like the one found in this iconic Spider-Man storyline would be absolutely iconic and funny.

9 Electro-Proof

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #425 (1997)

After learning his lesson about touching Electro in their first battle all the way back in Amazing Spider-Man #9 (1964), Spider-Man crafts a costume to fight the electrical villain that is insulated to protect him from Electro's powers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of the character has already fought Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so if they decided to introduce their adaption of the villain, this suit would be great for Peter to make.

While it's unlikely that Marvel Studios and Sony will bring the Max Dillon version of Electro back into the fold, there's another iteration of the villain that's been introduced to comics recently: Francine Frye. Thus, there's still a chance she could get introduced, and it would be the perfect chance to bring this suit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

8 Hornet

First Appearance: Sensational Spider-Man #27 (1998)

When Spider-Man was falsely accused of murder, Peter Parker decided it was time to don some new identities to continue fighting crime outside his Spider-Man persona, and one of them was the Hornet. Designed by Peter, Mary Jane, and Hobie Brown, the young hero wore the costume for a good few days before the Vulture exposed him to Norman Osborn when he deduced that it was really his old enemy underneath.

There are a lot of trials and tribulations on the way for Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 movie. With everyone forgetting who Peter Parker is, perhaps the young man will want a break from his most famous superhero identity, opening the door for a new, albeit temporary, version of his heroic persona. No one will expect it to last, but it can be fun to have it for a bit.

7 Secret War

First Appearance: Secret War #2 (2004)

During the "Secret War" event in 2004 (not to be confused with "Secret Wars"), Spider-Man was given this suit for a furtive mission to break into Latveria. The costume is quite a departure from the classic red and blue suit, but it still ended up being a fan favorite for some. Many fans wished that the Secret War suit was used in Spider-Man: Far From Home rather than the less-than-ideal Night Monkey suit. Especially since Nick Fury described the suit in the comic as one with "no costume, no webs."

Even though Peter Parker is very much a ghost, Nick Fury is still very aware that Spider-Man exists and will most likely be calling him again in the future for more missions. With this in mind, more covert missions mean that a suit like the one featured in Secret War #2 (2004) has a big chance of being introduced. It's striking and instantly unforgettable, with the electric blue making the young hero stand out even more. Maybe it will allow them to make up for the uninspired Night Monkey suit, too.

6 New Fantastic Four

First Appearance: Fantastic Four #22 (2020)

Although it's a more recent suit, fans came to truly love it; after all, everyone loves it when Spidey teams up with Marvel's First Family. During the recent "Empyre" event, the Wall-Crawler joined ranks with The Fantastic Four and was given a classic-looking blue and black suit. The team also included Wolverine, which was quite the treat.

The design is very much like the classic Spider-Man suit but simply blue and black with a lack of webbing and the F4 symbol on the chest. Although simple, it's a wonderful suit that would make for a great costume for Holland's Peter to wear if he ever teamed up with Pedro Pascal and his powerful family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and, let's be honest, everyone is begging for it.)

5 The Spider-Armors

First Spider-Armor Appearance: Web of Spider-Man #100 (1993)