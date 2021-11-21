Over the last 20 years and nearly a dozen appearances by Spider-Man on the big screen, the character has seemingly donned just as many suits to fight crime and look good doing it. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home hints we may have one or two new suits to add to the pile, which inspired me to ask this very important, life-affecting question: How do the Spidey suits stack up against each other?

With this list, I answer that very conundrum by going back to the first major films with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in the suit, then going to Andrew Garfield's run, taking a stopover to the animated Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), and then of course including Tom Holland's MCU adaptation. This list will cover all the major super suits (leaving out costumes like Maguire's wrestling outfit and Morales' Spider-Man Halloween getup). Whether it's the simple red and blue spandex or the tech-heavy Tony Stark suits, these 10 suits, for better or worse, solidify Spider-Man as the ultimate Marvel fashionista.

10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit

Like many of the decisions in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, switching up the costume from the first movie was a bad call. While the suit that preceded it had a parkour vibe that was befitting to the more grounded tone of the reboot, here it seems the team went in the other direction. From just looking at it you wouldn’t be wrapped in webs for thinking the team was going for a look reminiscent of the Maguire suit from his trilogy. From seeing it in action on Garfield, it looks like just a step up from mediocre cosplay, sometimes looking like they fit the star as well as some casual pajamas. All the money that went toward bringing out all the new villains must have been cut from the costume department, meaning on top of this movie not being great, Spidey wasn’t able to even look good in it.

9. Black Suit (Spider-Man 3)

Do you remember Maguire’s suit from the original three Spider-Man movies? Okay, then this is the same as that one, just black. The Black Suit Spider-Man was highly marketed and hotly anticipated by fans going into Spider-Man 3, and like many of the other characters in the movie, it didn’t really get proper treatment. It looks like the suit Peter Parker would buy if he really liked his first suit, but now wanted one of the same in a different color so he could wear it around and not look like he’s wearing the same suit as yesterday.

8. Homemade Suit (Captain America: Civil War; Spider-Man: Homecoming)

When we first meet Holland’s Parker in Captain America: Civil War he had yet to really get himself a refined suit, and was instead swinging around New York in a makeshift red and blue suit, with special goggles to hone in his newfound Spidey senses. It’s charming and thrown together, but the eyewear really goes to emphasize the scientific, engineering mind of young Parker. It’s put to good use when he’s forced to dress down in Spider-Man: Homecoming, making him really feel like the underdog who has to prove himself.

7. Red and Black Suit (Far From Home)

The minds behind many of the MCU movies have really made wardrobe changes a big part of their finales, and for Spidey’s second go-around, he got a chance to build his own to really get the climax jumping. Crafted using materials Stark just had laying around one of his planes, Parker doesn’t divert too far away from the design of the original suit the billionaire gave him, swapping out the blue for some stylish black. There’s not much else to it other than to give Spidey a makeover before the final fight, and in that respect it has a great look to it, having the classic look of his previous costume with it tweaked just enough to feel unique to him. We probably won’t be seeing much more of it come No Way Home, which is fine, because clearly whatever Parker built isn’t nearly as cool as whatever magical getup he’s rocking in this next one.

6. Stealth Suit (Far From Home)

Not quite the high-tech suit Stark gave him but not exactly cheap fabric you’d grab from the bargain bin, the “Stealth Suit” made a very brief appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Brought in to accommodate for one plot point (no one can know Spider-Man is in Europe while Parker is also in Europe!), it gets points for its fun look and how it feels reminiscent of the Spider-Man Noir persona. It makes Spider-Man look like he’s about to either pull off a heist or shoot at James Bond during a ski chase. In a cinematic era of Spider-Man where he has more costumes than the cast of Wicked, the Stealth Suit is certainly fashion over function, but in this case, that’s okay as long as it looks like he could be teaming up with Ethan Hunt to take down a crime syndicate.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man Suit

For the reboot of the Spider-Man series, Sony wanted to go the more grounded root, and as far as costumes go that means a suit that has a bit more edge to it — and certainly stands out from the suit from the Sam Raimi films. With eyes that look a bit intimidating, feet that look perfect for a cross-country runner, and Parker’s own web-shooters affixed, there’s a practicality to his suit that really sells it as born of his ingenuity. The heaviness of the blue color scheme is a tad much in the overall look of the suit, but in terms of style matching character and tone, this suit was a perfect fit for the series, and it’s a shame it was put in the closet the second time around.

4. Raimi Trilogy Suit (Spider-Man 1-3)

We saw that Maguire’s Parker must have spent hours, if not days flipping through his notebook trying to design the perfect super suit. Ditching ideas for capes or extra legs, the suit he landed on would be with him for three whole movies and imprint its image on the pop culture zeitgeist. With prominent webbing design, it definitely lets you know that the guy underneath it has spider-related powers, which is great, because it's all about branding, you know? It may not have the frills or flexibility of other suits on this list, but there’s a grabbing, dynamic pull to the way it looks. With all the costumes that have come and gone, this classic look is fixed in time by defining Spidey’s look across those first three massive movies... even if it rode up in the crotch a bit.

3. Tony Stark Suit (Civil War; Homecoming)

Here’s the thing: I love this suit. I love how it looks plucked right from the comics; I love the eyes and how they go miles in characterizing the face and energy of Parker in the suit; I love all the little gadgets that Parker doesn’t know how to use. It’s a terrific suit that looks great and allows Parker to have a ton of fun while he’s in it. Yeah, I can see how some may not like how all the tech puts him one step closer to being “Iron Man Jr.,” but being mostly kept to Homecoming meant it was mostly used as a way for Parker to demonstrate his naïveté, having no clue how to wield the power at his disposal. Exploring how the suit works feel natural to him exploring his potential as a budding superhero, and matched with that incredible, simple design, brought Spidey into the MCU in a memorable, fashionable way,

2. Spray Paint Suit (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Spending most of the movie covering up his face and torso in a cheap store Spider-Man costume, Miles has his big triumphant moment when he makes his way down to Peter Parker’s advanced hideout, grabs a suit, and makes it his own with black and red spray paint. Unlike any other costume in the Spider-Man films, the creation of this one feels so definitively linked to Miles’ personality and uniqueness and is paired with such a powerful moment of self-acceptance. On top of all that, it just looks incredible. Covered in paint, it’s part superhero suit that respects the man who used to wear it and part art project in which Miles stakes his claim as his universe’s only Spider-Man.

1. Iron Spider Suit (Homecoming; Avengers: Infinity War; Avengers: Endgame; Far From Home; No Way Home)

Whatever your feelings about this new take on Peter Parker/Spider-Man, you have to give it up for what is the character’s coolest big screen costume — the Iron Spider suit. Based on the comic book version used predominantly during the “Civil War” storyline, this cinematic version has been seen in more movies than any other suit before and may get its swan song in No Way Home. In terms of functionality, it has a nano-tech design for easy removal, those imposing extendable legs for crowd control or extra grabbing power, varying lenses on the eyes, and a plethora of gadgets. It’s flashy and looks great on screen, but without being too much. The red/blue color scheme is still there with a gold mixture, and with the exception of the bulky wrist shooters, still has the refinement of his simpler suits. Basically, it’s a Spider suit if it was also a suit of armor, and while I imagine some may revere the classic looks, it’s hard to deny the Web-Head has never looked cooler.

