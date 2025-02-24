Funko and Target are keeping the Spider-Man streak alive through their Marvel Selects line. Over the past few months, the collectible giant and retail outlet have consistently released new figures that highlight the comics, old television series, and multiversal variants relating to Peter Parker. February's reveal will be no exception, turning once more to the page to bring to life two iconic covers showing Spidey embracing his symbiote suit. Collider can offer an exclusive look at the new collectibles based on Spider-Man: Torment #1 and Spider-Man: Sub-City #1, which will be heading to Target shelves near you soon.

Both figures and covers are nearly mirror images of each other, with one showing Spider-Man wrapped in his webs and preparing to leap while covered with spiders, while the other depicts the same pose, only with Peter donning his black and white suit and crawling with red spiders. No matter the outfit though, Spidey is ready for action as the art shows him staring down intensely, looking for a moment to strike. The covers were created by comic book legend Todd McFarlane, best known as a co-founder of Image Comics and the mastermind behind Spawn, as part of his run crafting stories for the wall-crawler in the 1990s. Each figure will be available for $29.99 USD and comes contained in the typical 7-inch-wide by 10.75-inch-tall and 3-inch-deep case.

The first issues of the Torment and Sub-City storylines are issues #1 and #13, respectively, in McFarlane's 1990 Spider-Man series. Immediately, the run takes a darker turn than is typical of the web-slinger, pitting him against a violent variation of Lizard who, under the control of magic, has become an unstoppable killing machine with no trace of humanity left. In Sub-City, meanwhile, Peter is drawn back into his black suit to investigate the disappearances of homeless people throughout the city. His search takes him into the sewers and the line of fire of Morbius the living vampire, who has been feeding on the victims brought to him by the Subhumans, though he doesn't fully understand the gravity of their actions. In addition to confronting vicious and complex adversaries, these stories also see Spidey weighing the challenges of being a hero and balancing the greater good with his relationship with Mary Jane.

'Spider-Man' Is Riding After His Latest Animated Adventure Came to an End