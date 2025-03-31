For the second month in a row, an alien parasite has merged with Spider-Man's costume and created a fierce black-suited web-slinger in Funko Pop! form. Funko and Target are introducing two new collectibles as part of their Marvel Selects line that not only homage to Spidey's iconic symbiote suit but also one of his greatest foes, the Green Goblin. Instead of more Comic Cover figures, however, both characters are rendered as they appeared in the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series from 1994. Ahead of their release on store shelves in April, Collider can share an exclusive look at the new items swinging into Funko's eye-watering collection of wall-crawler goodies.

Spider-Man's symbiote suit had a slightly different look in the classic animated show than the one donned by Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. The figure replicates a completely solid black appearance, only interrupted by the bright white eyes and the big spider symbol that spans across its chest. Viewers first saw the suit and the Venom symbiote in the three-part Season 1 storyline "The Alien Costume," when John Jameson, J. Jonah Jameson's son, returned to Earth from a mission for NASA, only to inadvertently bring the mysterious parasite back with his shuttle. When Peter Parker responded to the ship crashing, the symbiote clung to his suit and gave him enhanced powers, albeit at the cost of increased aggression. It also led him into an eventual confrontation with Eddie Brock that threatened to ruin the hero's life.

For the Goblin, the Pop! collectible captures his bright green skin, yellow eyes, and pinkish-purple outfit that pulls heavily from his comic origins. He also comes equipped with one of his signature pumpkin bombs for an explosive battle with Spider-Man and is perched atop his Goblin Glider to rain terror over New York City. The Goblin is perhaps most memorably played by Willem Dafoe in Raimi's Spider-Man, but The Animated Series gives the villain a lot of screen time as both Norman and Harry Osborn take up the mantle to terrorize Spider-Man and his loved ones. Both the Goblin and symbiote Spider-Man figures will be available for $14.99, with the former standing at 4.6 inches tall while the latter comes in at 4.1 inches.

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Remains a Classic of Superhero Television