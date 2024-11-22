Marvel Comics has been around for 85 years and, across that time, has created some of the most memorable superhero stories to ever come to life on the page. Originally founded by Martin Goodman under the name Timely Comics in 1939, it wouldn't until the 1960s that the brand hit its stride with legendary creators like Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko developing the timeless characters we know and love, like The Amazing Spider-Man and The Fantastic Four. Now, there are too many stories under the umbrella to even know where to start. Nearly every hero, villain, and everyone in between has been rebooted, spun off, or revamped entirely by new writers and artists with wildly different visions that approach these stories from different angles.

Even narrowing down the comics to only the classics that have inspired movies, television shows, and beyond, it's still hard to figure out what to read with the limited time we have. For those who want a taste of the best Marvel has to offer though, The Folio Society has gathered ten of the brand's greatest issues in a 280-page hardcover collection titled Marvel Unforgettable Stories. Spanning old favorites like The Amazing Spider-Man #33 to newer titles like Hawkeye #11, there's something packed within from all ages of Marvel packed in a cover and slipcase with a design by Daredevil artist Marcos Martín. All stories were also selected by two people who know their stuff when it comes to comics - Emmy winner Patton Oswalt and his M.O.D.O.K. co-creator Jordan Blum.

Collider is excited to partner with The Folio Society to share an exclusive excerpt from the collection to celebrate the upcoming release on Wednesday, November 27. These five pages, along with the cover, come from Spider-Man's Tangled Web #4, an issue titled "Severance Package" penned by Greg Rucka with penciling and ink by Eduardo Russo, alongside colorist Steve Buccellato, letterers Richard Starkings and Wes Abbott, and editor Axel Alonso. The series as a whole was developed in the early 2000s by Alonso and Joe Quesada as an anthology involving Spider-Man and the many supporting characters around him. Each issue is a standalone story that brings in writers and artists with little experience working with the web-slinger to see their unique takes on the character. The result is a unique snapshot stretching what a Spider-Man story can be.

What Is "Severance Package" About?

Rucka brought his experience working on his own Atticus Kodiak comics as well as Batman, Woman, Wolverine, and Elektra stories to the table for "Severance Package." The issue follows Tom Cochrane, a top lieutenant working under the Kingpin for over 20 years who knows his days are numbered. After failing to finish a vital job for his boss when Spider-Man thwarts the operation, he knows the next time he leaves his home, he'll be taken to meet his end at Wilson Fisk's hand for his transgressions. The cover shows the villain looming over Tom as he falls back with money spilling out of his briefcase, while the pages show the moment Tom learns he's doomed. As he sees reports of his failure all over the news, he gets a call telling him that a car will pick him up in an hour, leaving only a few precious moments for him to spend with his distraught wife.

The addition of "Severance Package" says a lot about the sheer variety of tales the Marvel Unforgettable Stories collection has to offer, as it shows a much darker side of the Spider-Man world. The web-slinger only scarcely comes up in this tale, which feels almost better suited for fans of grittier Marvel properties like Daredevil and Echo. Coincidentally, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is also featured in the book, alongside other issues spotlighting Captain America, Wolverine, and more. All of it is capped off by an introduction penned by Oswalt previewing what's in store for readers and why he and Blum picked the issues they did.

Oswalt and Blum Make 'Marvel Unforgettable Stories' a More "Personal Journey"

James Rose, the Head of Editorial at Folio Society, shared in a statement why he believes the duo of celebrity curators make Unforgettable Stories a standout among greatest hits compilations. “Unlike so many ‘best-of’ collections, here Patton and Jordan have carefully provided a favorite selection of the comics that have defined their love of Marvel," he said. “It's a personal journey through some of Marvel's most unforgettable stories. Housed in a hardback volume featuring artwork by Marvel artist Marcos Martín, the selection also includes one or two surprises.”

In the introduction of the book, Oswalt addressed what's likely to be the elephant in the room for anyone eyeing the collection - how can you give a proper view of the entire history of Marvel Comics in just ten stories? The answer, he says, is that it's impossible. Yet, it also means every choice was a story deeply meaningful to the pair of creators. He also jokes that it's more material for any future releases if the book sells well, saying:

"Jordan Blum and I—both lifelong comics readers and ‘make mine Marvel’ fanatics—had a hard time picking only ten stories for this collection. I can hear the bleats and rumblings of, ‘But you didn’t include...’ and ‘How could you forget...’ Lemme save your vocal cords the stress—you’re right. Any objections you have to any stories being passed over? You’re right. There’s simply too many to print under one cover. Hey, maybe buy this edition, and get all of your friends to buy one, and they’ll let us pick ten more! Capitalism!"

Read the Excerpt of "Severance Package" From 'Spider-Man's Tangled Web'