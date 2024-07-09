The biggest reason why everyone was excited to see Spider-Man finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the fact that the wall-crawler would finally get the chance to team up with the greater Marvel Universe's cast. After all, some of Spider-Man's greatest moments in the comics and greater media are his interactions with other heroes and villains, cementing his reputation as the friendly neighborhood.

Luckily, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has participated in some crazy cool team-ups over his action-packed 5-year run in the MCU. Indeed, Spider-Man's done some really awesome stuff with extraordinary people over the years, whether it be with iconic Marvel titans like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or another universe's villain, like Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). The MCU has produced some of the best Spider-Man interactions in general, giving him some of the best team-ups in the beloved character's history.

10 Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Not every team-up has to be a big action set piece; some team-ups can be legal, too. When Peter gets in legal hot water after his identity is exposed to the public and he's framed for the murder of Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), he needs a good lawyer to get him out of his perilous predicament. That's where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) enters the fray and helps Peter escape his legal troubles safely.

This team-up not only marked Cox's first appearance as Matt Murdock in the MCU films but had fans buzzing about the potential for their superhero counterparts to team up one day as Daredevil and Spider-Man. With the rumors surrounding the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man installment and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, it sounds like there's hopefully a likely chance of this happening in the future of the MCU.

9 Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon)

Multiple MCU Movies

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Jumping into the third act of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter gets put between a rock and a hard place when he's forced to ditch Liz Allan (Laura Harrier) at the homecoming dance to chase after her father, the Vulture (Michael Keaton). But upon exiting the school, he runs into the Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), who knocks his web shooters away and gives him a run for his money.

Peter's in a tough spot until Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) comes to the rescue, using one of his friend's web shooters to save him. For the rest of the way to the Vulture's lair, Ned truly becomes Peter's guy in the chair by guiding him to the location... and helping him learn to drive a car. It may not be a team-up with a Marvel superhero, but to Peter, Ned was a true superhero in helping him chase down the Vulture and save the day.

8 The Avengers

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

The final battle of Avengers: Endgame brought fans a plethora of cool interactions that they'd been waiting years for or even didn't know they needed. A game of hot potato with the Infinity Gauntlet ensues, and when it's handed off to Spider-Man, he needs to do whatever he can to get it across the battlefield while surrounded by a giant horde of enemies. Just when all hope seems lost, audiences get a nice callback from Captain America (Chris Evans) before he throws Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hammer for Spidey to hitch a ride on.

From here, Spidey himself is handed off by Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in the Rescue armor and then to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and her Pegasus. While it's a great callback for Captain America to call Spidey "Queens," based on an interaction they had in Captain America: Civil War, it's also wonderfully awesome to see the friendly neighborhood hero on the back of a Pegasus.

7 Sandman (Thomas Haden Church)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

An interesting fact that many may not know about Sandman is that, in the comic continuity and some animated interpretations, he has turned around numerous times and chosen the path of the hero; he even joined the Avengers themselves at one point. So, when he appeared to aid Peter in his fight with Electro (Jamie Foxx) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was a great nod to his heroism in the comics while picking up where the character was left off in Spider-Man 3.

Not only was it a fun nod to the comics, but it was also a great experience to see Spider-Man team up with one of his longtime villains, something that audiences don't get to see very often, if at all. For a pair that have never met before, Spider-Man and Sandman work very well together when they take down a newly-formed Electro.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

6 Iron Man & Dr. Strange's Cape (Robert Downey Jr.)

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

The first fight on Earth in Avengers: Infinity War brings an unlikely group of heroes together to fight the likes of Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary). Just when Iron Man is about to be squashed by Cull Obsidian's deadly hammer, Spider-Man swings in to catch it and join the fight. He and Iron Man get some good hits on Cull Obsidian before Spidey needs to swing off to follow Dr. Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) cape in an attempt to save Dr. Strange from being captured by Cull Obsidian.

This fight is Spidey's entrance to the film, and it's remarkably cool. This battle would also mark the first time Spidey fights someone from outside this world, an experience Iron Man is, unfortunately, quite familiar with. He goes on to get hit by a street sign from Ebony Maw — in fact, Maw is consistently one step ahead of the heroes, reminding audiences that, while Spidey can certainly hold his own against these otherworldly beings, he's also a little out of his league.

5 Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

While Spider-Man teams up with Mysterio twice in Spider-Man: Far From Home before the villain ultimately betrays him, the best of their collaborations comes about when the villain Molten Man strikes Prague. This fight is the first and only time Spidey and Mysterio fully work together, and they give Molten Man a run for his money.

While it would later be revealed that Molten Man was simply an illusion made by Mysterio and his team of killer drones, the battle shown in Prague remains one of the best action sequences in Far From Home. Exciting and with surprisingly high stakes, the fight puts Spider-Man up against a foe who is unlike anything he's ever fought before.

4 Team Iron Man

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

In Spider-Man's first appearance in the MCU, he had some awesome team-ups and battles against and with his fellow Marvel heroes. Spidey getting to interact with other heroes was one of the main selling points in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and it proved the perfect film for the wall-crawler to make his MCU debut.

One of the best moments Spider-Man gets in Captain America: Civil War sees him team up with Iron Man and War Machine (Don Cheadle) to take down a gigantified Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) by pulling an Empire Strikes Back on him. Audiences get an iconic shot of Spider-Man being pulled on a web attached to War Machine before tying up Ant-Man's legs and giving Iron Man and War Machine the opportunity to smack him backward with a two-man punch. It's a great example of teamwork and just the kind of thing fans eagerly awaited from Spidey's MCU debut.