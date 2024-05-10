The Big Picture Zendaya's performance in Challengers sets a new standard for her career, showing a more mature side to the actress.

Stone's Battle of the Sexes portrays the inspiring true story of tennis legend Billie Jean King and her fight for gender equality.

Kirsten Dunst's Wimbledon may not be her best film, but it delivers an entertaining from com experience worth watching for a fun time.

In the lead-up to the release of Zendaya's latest film, the highly anticipated Challengers, a number of viral social media posts called attention to the so-called "Spider-Man love interest to tennis movie pipeline." It's true that all three actresses who have played Spider-Man's love interests in the live-action iterations of the web-slinging superhero – Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Zendaya – later went on to star in films about tennis. Dunst, who played Mary-Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, starred in the romantic comedy Wimbledon shortly after the release of Spider-Man 2 in 2004. Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the two Amazing Spider-Man films, later starred in the biographical sports dramedy Battle of the Sexes in 2017. And most recently, Zendaya, who played MJ in the MCU's Spider-Man films, is currently starring in Luca Guadagnino's erotic tennis thriller Challengers.

So, which of these post-Spider-Man tennis movies comes out on top? Each film has a very different appeal – a light-hearted rom-com, the true story of a groundbreaking tennis match, and a psychological sports thriller with an ambiguous ending. Ultimately, Zendaya’s post-Spider-Man tennis film reigns supreme, Stone’s is an inspiring true story, and Dunst’s is a frivolous romantic comedy that’s still good fun.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist

Kirsten Dunst Charms Paul Bettany in 'Wimbledon'

Image via Universal

With her childhood roles in Interview with the Vampire and Jumanji, cult classics like Bring It On and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and her many collaborations with Sofia Coppola, Wimbledon probably isn't the first film that comes to mind when you think of Kirsten Dunst. Nevertheless, she brings a girlish charm to her role as up-and-coming American tennis star Lizzie Bradbury in this lighthearted romantic comedy alongside Paul Bettany, who plays aging British tennis player Peter Colt. On the brink of retirement, Peter earns a wild card to play in Wimbledon for one last major before he retires, where he falls in love with Lizzie. At two different stages in their tennis careers, Lizzie and Peter's relationship falls into the forbidden love trope, as Lizzie's father prevents her from dating so she can focus on tennis.

Wimbledon isn't anywhere near one of Dunst's best films, and she plays more of a supporting role to Bettany, though their chemistry and flirtatious banter make them fun to watch and easy to root for. Some of its plot points are a bit dated, like Lizzie and Peter's "meet-cute" where Peter accidentally walks in on Lizzie in the shower, and when Peter climbs into Lizzie's second story window in the middle of the night. It falls into more outlandish territory in the third act, when Peter apologizes and professes his love for Lizzie on live television, which just so happens to be playing at full volume on every TV in the airport, prompting Lizzie to run back into his arms. Romantic comedies typically require some suspension of disbelief, so this is a non-issue if you're looking for an entertaining, guilty pleasure rom-com, complete with a goofy minor performance from James McAvoy.

Emma Stone Plays Tennis Legend Billie Jean King in 'Battle of the Sexes'

Close

Three years after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Emma Stone won her first Oscar for La La Land in 2017 and starred in Battle of the Sexes later that year. Battle of the Sexes tells the story of the eponymous tennis match between Billie Jean King (Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) in 1973, which remains the most-watched tennis match in history and one of the most-watched television sporting events of all time. At the time, King was one of the top players in women's tennis and was outspoken about the disparity in prize money for male and female players, including one tournament that offered a $12,000 grand prize for the male champion and a $1,500 prize for the female winner. Battle of the Sexes also shows King exploring and coming to terms with her sexuality all while preparing for what would become the biggest match of her career.

It's not the most attention-grabbing performance of Stone's career, but she got the seal of approval from King herself, who was impressed by how accurate her mannerisms and voice were to her own. Stone brings King's ambition, levelheadedness, and passion for women's tennis to the forefront, contrasted by Carell's over-the-top performance as Riggs, the self-described "male chauvinist pig," who set out to prove that women don't belong on the tennis court. King stands her ground even through all the sexist comments thrown her way, having to avoid the "emotional woman" stereotype as she stands up to those who wrote off women's tennis completely. Battle of the Sexes is rife with infuriating, vintage misogyny that King and her contemporaries faced. She was under enormous pressure to win the match because, in her words, "I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn’t win that match …It would ruin the women’s tour and affect all women’s self-esteem.” Ultimately, 29-year-old King would beat 55-year-old Riggs in three sets, a momentous and symbolic victory for the future of women's tennis and equal pay.

All in all, Battle of the Sexes doesn't particularly stand out in Stone's filmography, though it did earn her a Golden Globe nomination. Still, it tells the important and inspiring story of a true trailblazer for women's tennis and gender equality. Thanks to King, last year, the US Open celebrated 50 years of equal pay at the tournament, with 19-year-old Coco Gauff winning the same $3 million prize money as veteran male champion Novak Djokovic.

Zendaya's Sexy Tennis Thriller 'Challengers' Comes Out on Top

Close

On the heels of Dune: Part 2, Challengers has become one of the most talked-about movies of the year so far, and will likely be another turning point in Zendaya's career. Three years after her last appearance as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Challengers (which she also produced) shows a more mature side to Zendaya, who shines alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. With the star-studded ensemble cast of Dune: Part 2, Zendaya gets somewhat lost in the shuffle, but Challengers revolves entirely around her character, former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan. After a career-ending knee injury, she finds a new sense of power in coaching Art (Faist), pushing him to compete in one more US Open in order to achieve a career Grand Slam.

Challengers is a significant departure from her role in the MCU and her other most notable role in Euphoria, playing an ambitious, calculating, morally gray character who lives vicariously through her husband. Zendaya, Faist, and O'Connor make an excellent trio, but she excels in her one-on-one scenes with Patrick (O'Connor), especially their tense interactions in the 2019 timeline. While Art is more of a meek figure in Tashi's life, Patrick is equally conniving and sees Tashi for who she really is. Challengers is about tennis as much as it's about power, who wields it, and how, with Zendaya's commanding performance solidififying it as one of the best of her career so far.

Aside from her striking performance, Zendaya's star power was also apparent throughout the Challengers press tour leading up to its theatrical release on April 26, which saw her don a number of tennis-themed red carpet looks, including a tribute to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Dressing on theme with whatever project she's promoting has come to be expected from Zendaya, who also wowed with her looks throughout the Dune: Part 2 press tour earlier this year. Like we saw with Barbie in 2023, Challengers' internet popularity has even crossed over into the fashion world, contributing to the rise of "tennis core."

As far as post-Spider-Man tennis movies go, Zendaya's Challengers comes out on top thanks to Guadagnino's direction, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's impeccable score, and stellar performances from its three leads. Emma Stone's Battle of the Sexes tells the important true story of a tennis legend that shows just how far women's sports have come since the 1970s and ranks second in the post-Spider-Man tennis movie rankings. Coming in last place is Kirsten Dunst's romantic comedy Wimbledon, which is still a fun rom-com with a unique premise, but you're better off just watching Bring It On instead.

Challengers is in theaters now.

GET TICKETS