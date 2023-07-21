While the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon was the web swinger's first television show, 1994's Spider-Man: The Animated Series brought the character to a wider audience. It was helmed by John Semper Jr., who worked closely with Stan Lee to adapt classic Spider-Man stories for television. Throw in a theme song that featured Joe Perry from Aerosmith on Guitar and the rest is history.

The show had 65 episodes in its run and crossed over with other Marvel shows made at the time, such as Iron Man and The Fantastic Four. Though parts of it haven't aged well, many of its episodes stand out as some of the best examples of Spider-Man for television, and its influence can be felt in Sam Raimi's trilogy and future shows like Spectacular Spider-Man.

10 "Neogenic Nightmares Chapter 1: The Insidious Six"

Season 2, Episode 1 (1995)

The Kingpin (Roscoe Lee Browne) is losing respect in the criminal underworld due to Spider-Man (Christopher Daniel Barnes). He decides to break Chameleon (Jim Cummings), Dr. Octopus (Efrem Zimbalist Jr), Mysterio (Gregg Berger), Rhino (Don Stark), Scorpion (Martin Landau and Richard Mull), and Shocker (Jim Cummings) out of prison to put an end to the hero. Meanwhile, Peter's superpowers begin to vanish at inopportune moments.

This episode does a good job of establishing the overarching storyline of season two. New characters like Silvermane (Jeff Corey) and Michael Morbius (Nick Jameson) are introduced effectively while hinting at their later roles. The six villains are also given plenty of moments to shine, especially near the end when they lure Spider-Man into a trap.

9 "Sins of the Fathers Chapter 7: The Man Without Fear"

Season 3, Episode 7 (1996)

Spider-Man teams up with Daredevil (Edward Albert) to clear the name of Peter Parker, who had been framed by Richard Fisk (Nick Jameson) for selling classified information. They recover a disk with evidence that could incriminate both Richard and his father, Wilson. When he learns of the theft, Kingpin puts all of his resources into hunting the superheroes down.

While the team-up between Spider-Man and Daredevil is wonderful, the evil and now iconic TV Kingpin is the real star. Much of the episode is dedicated to his backstory, which shows how he inherited his ruthless nature from his father, and passed it to his own son. It ends with Spider-Man finally learning of his existence, and his son in jail, leaving Wilson to wonder if his son will take revenge on him like he did on his father.

8 "Sins of the Fathers Chapter 4: Enter the Green Goblin"

Season 3, Episode 4 (1996)

Facing pressure from Kingpin, Norman Osborn (Neil Ross) accidentally causes an explosion while working on a chemical gas. The gas granted him increased strength but also drove him mad. Donning the identity of the Green Goblin, he goes after those who have wronged him in the past: Kingpin, Anastasia Hardy (Rue McClanahan), and J. Jonah Jameson (Ed Asner).

The introduction of the Green Goblin comes after three years of seeing Osborn being pushed around by others and seeing the Hobgoblin (Mark Hamill) in action. It gave the audience time to know Osborn and his relationship with his son, Harry (Gary Imhoff), which makes his fall to villainy more tragic. The gas giving Osborn super strength also helps make him distinct from Hobgoblin.

7 "Spider Wars, Chapter 1: I Really, Really Hate Clones"

Season 5, Episode 12 (1998)

Having proven himself in the Secret Wars, the Beyonder (Earl Boen) and Madam Web (Joan Lee) make Spider-Man the leader of a team of Spider-Men from other dimensions. They explain that another Peter Parker from the home dimension of Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, has merged with the Carnage symbiote. Now working with Kingpin, he plans to destroy the multiverse.

This episode pays homage and parodies the infamous Clone Saga from the '90s, but thankfully isn't nearly as confusing. The multiverse plot allows for some creative ideas, such as Spider-Carnage, or Green Goblin and Hobgoblin working together. Finally, it's a brilliant chance for Barnes to show his talent by giving unique voices and mannerisms to all the different Spider-Men.

6 "The Alien Costume (Part 1)"

Season 1, Episode 8 (1995)

Astronaut Colonel John Jameson (Michael Horton) returns to Earth with a new element called Promethium X, but crash-lands on the George Washington Bridge. Kingpin hires Rhino to steal the Promethium, and Eddie Brock (Hank Azaria) decides to frame Spider-Man, causing J Jonah Jameson to put a million-dollar reward on his head. Meanwhile, a black ooze from the crash bonds with Spider-Man, giving him enhanced powers.

This is an amazing beginning to the three-part symbiote arc in Spider-Man. It wastes no time in establishing the factions at play while foreshadowing what is to come. The imagery is some of the most iconic in any Spider-Man media, including an intense dream sequence where Peter's two halves fight over him, and him waking up hanging upside-down in the black suit.

5 "Sins of the Fathers Chapter 10: Venom Returns"

Season 3, Episode 11 (1996)

Serial killer Cletus Kasady (Scott Cleverdon) is captured by Spider-Man and given a cell with Eddie Brock, who laments the loss of his symbiote. Brock is approached by Baron Mordo (Tony Jay), who returns the symbiote in exchange for Venom stealing a laser from Stark Enterprises. Meanwhile, the symbiote reproduced on its way to Earth, so Mordo merges it with Kasady, creating Carnage.

"Venom Returns," manages to combine its Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, and Iron Man characters effectively. A lot of time is dedicated to Eddie's life since first becoming Venom and his developing relationship with his therapist, Dr. Ashley Kafka (Barbara Goodson). His return as Venom is only eclipsed by the birth of Carnage, and while he can't be as violent as his comic counterpart, Cleverdon's performance is appropriately maniacal.

4 "Sins of the Fathers Chapter 14: The Turning Point"

Season 3, Episode 14 (1996)

Now in a relationship with Mary Jane Watson (Saratoga Ballantine), Spider-Man tries to quit the great battle Madam Web is preparing him for. She dismisses his statement by claiming that a two-headed monster will soon return. Meanwhile, the Green Goblin has acquired a device that can create portals and uses it to learn Spider-Man's identity.

This episode adapts the classic "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," story, and while they make changes for the censors, it doesn't take away from the emotional gut-punch. It builds up towards the showdown at the George Washington Bridge by having Goblin toy with Peter regarding who he will target and when. Once Mary Jane is presumed dead, Barnes lets loose a spectacular performance that taps into Peter's rage.

3 "The Alien Costume (Part 2 & 3)"

Season 1, Episode 9 & 10 (1995)

While attempting to clear his name and retrieve the stolen Promethium X, Spider-Man finds his temper growing shorter by the day. He discovers that his new costume is an alien symbiote that feeds off his negative emotions. He is eventually able to remove it, but the symbiote bonds to a furious Eddie Brock, turning him into Venom.

Just like part one, these episodes do a phenomenal job presenting the origins of Venom. The Promethium X storyline is wrapped up in episode two, giving audiences a memorable clip of Spider-Man giving into a rage while chasing Shocker of all villains, and Peter's triumphant separation from the symbiote. Episode three is wholly dedicated to Spider-Man and Venom's battle, done both physically and mentally.

2 "Sins of the Fathers Chapter 11: Carnage"

Season 1, Episode 10 (1995)

After Venom and Carnage steal a laser that can make interdimensional portals, Mordo's master, Dormamu (Ed Gilbert) tasks Carnage with gathering enough human souls to allow him to enter Earth. Venom refuses to keep working for them, and after speaking with Ashley, decides to remove the symbiote for good. However, Ashley's soul is taken by Carnage, so Eddie becomes Venom again to aid Spider-Man and Iron Man (Robert Hayse) in saving her.

"Carnage" has plenty of action and drama, with as high of a temporary body count as the Fox sensors would allow. It continues Eddie's development from the previous episode by showing that he cares for Ashley more than his powers. The ending is appropriately tragic, with Eddie sacrificing himself to banish Dormamu and Carnage.

1 "Spider Wars, Chapter 2: Farewell Spider-Man"

Season 5, Episode 13 (1998)

After some close calls, Spider-Man defeats Spider-Carnage and stops his bomb from detonating. However, he escapes into the home dimension of Armored Spider-Man, planning to destroy the multiverse one reality at a time. The primary Spider-Man chases him and gets to see a world where Spider-Man is universally loved and respected.

While this episode ends on a cliffhanger that has infuriated fans to this day, there's no denying it's the best episode for its emotional payoff. To stop Spider Carnage, Spider-Man tracks down a living Uncle Ben, who speaks to his humanity. It's a raw moment of a hero using their greatest inspiration to banish their greatest darkness.

