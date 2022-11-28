Just in time for the holiday season, Disney is releasing the perfect gift for any Spider-Man fan. Currently on ShopDisney, fans can find a polo shirt inspired by the one worn by Peter Parker in the classic ‘90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Hurry and get the shirt before it sells out!

For many Spider-Man fans who grew up in the 90s, the animated series was their first introduction to the wall-crawler. The series, which ran from 1994 to 1998 with five seasons and sixty-five episodes, followed the titular hero both while fighting crime and while working at his day job at the Daily Bugle. You can bet that when the hero wasn’t in his Spider-Man suit, he was likely wearing the same polo shirt, as animation designs in the '90s limited characters from wearing more than a single default outfit. (Unless you're a superhero — every one of those needs a good suit, too!) It has since become an iconic look for fans, who can now wear it too!

The polo shirt captures the iconic look from the animated series perfectly, a striped polo shirt with a light blue top stripe and purple bottom stripe, separated by a white stripe, perfectly suited to the mild-mannered Peter Parker. The real-life shirt does have a fun difference from the cartoon version, though. The breast of the shirt features an embroidered patch of Spider-Man’s head.

Image via Marvel

The official listing of the product on the website describes the shirt as a "brushed heavy jersey," featuring long sleeves, the patch, and a three-button placket as part of their Spider-Man collection. Fans can also get a baseball cap with a design inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series, as well as a variety of other Spider-Man-inspired apteral like shirts, sweatshirts, pins, and more. Even more deals and products for all types of fans can be found at shopdisney.com.

The polo shirt can be found here, retailing for $49.99. Additionally, all episodes of Spider-Man: The Animated Series can be streamed now on Disney+.