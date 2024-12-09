Spider-Man is one of those characters who’s been played a few times now by actors in high-profile live-action movies, so that can make picking the “best” Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor difficult or, at the very least, potentially divisive. It’s not like Superman, where the answer is pretty clearly Christopher Reeve (sorry, Henry), but it might be a little easier than picking the best Batman actor, because there have been ever more high-profile actors who've played that character in live-action. With Peter Parker/Spider-Man, then, the three big ones are Tobey Maguire, who played him in a trilogy between 2002 and 2007, Andrew Garfield, who starred in two Amazing Spider-Man movies in the 2010s, and Tom Holland, who had three solo films as Spider-Man in the MCU (the third of that bunch also featured Maguire and Garfield in supporting roles).

It’s easy to be fondest of Tobey Maguire’s portrayal, though. He brought an awkward charm and endearing everyday quality to both Peter Parker and Spider-Man, and, yes, nostalgia might also play a part in his films being particularly well-loved, despite some of their flaws. What follows is a rundown of each time Maguire played the character (four in total), ranking those films and Maguire’s contributions to them, starting with the somewhat flawed, and ending with one all-time great superhero movie he starred/shone in.

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

It’s possible to feel a little torn about Spider-Man 3, as it’s a movie of highs and lows (not in an Akira Kurosawa way, though). This was Sam Raimi’s final Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire, and the last time the latter played the hero for about a decade and a half. In an attempt to go bigger than what came before, Spider-Man 3 does kind of over-extend itself, making its titular hero clash with numerous villains in the one movie, which has the impact of dulling the potential of certain characters. Venom, in particular, gets used pretty haphazardly, but at least Spider-Man 3 is better than some of his solo movies that started coming out about a decade later.

Yet, within the realm of flawed Sony Marvel movies, Spider-Man 3 cannot be considered one of the worst, because parts of it are a blast. There’s some amazing comedy here that seemingly wasn’t appreciated as intentional camp back in 2007, but has found new appreciators as the years have gone on. There are some truly meme-worthy scenes and lines found throughout Spider-Man 3; perhaps even more than there were in the first two Raimi + Maguire collaborations, and such moments make the film easy enough to sit through. There is still a slightly frustrated feeling one might feel when watching Spider-Man 3, aware that there are good moments found alongside some shakier ones. It’s an overall pretty good movie that, if handled a little more carefully, could’ve been pretty great, but it’s still a sign that Tobey Maguire had a good run with his Spider-Man movies if something this decent (more or less) is his relative worst.