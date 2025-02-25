For years, fans have been demanding to see more of Tom Holland's Peter Parker make more appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's TV offerings, especially given his close ties to street-level heroes like Daredevil. However, Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum has finally confirmed why that won’t be happening anytime soon — and it all comes down to rights issues, as usual.

Speaking with Brandon Davis on the Phase Hero podcast while promoting Daredevil: Born Again, Winderbaum was asked why Holland’s Peter Parker has never swung into any Disney+ series throughout his tenure in the MCU. According to the Marvel producer, the reason lies with Sony Pictures, which holds exclusive control over the character’s live-action television rights.

“[Sony has] the long-form television rights, we can do 30-minute animation."

That does mean that we get to see Spidey, but only in nice, colorful and cartoon form, like in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but our chances of seeing Peter Parker accidentally bumping into Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) when she takes a trip into Queens for the day are, sadly, very very slim.

Will Spider-Man Be In 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Well, the answer to that one definitely seems to be a resounding no, despite hopes that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock would once again cross paths with Holland’s web-slinger. Cox, who made his MCU debut as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has long expressed his desire to team up with Peter Parker on-screen again. However, Winderbaum’s comments seem to confirm that Spider-Man 4 will be the next place we see Holland’s hero—rather than any of Marvel Studios' ongoing Disney+ projects.

Although Spider-Man won’t be popping up in Born Again, his MCU story is far from over. Amy Pascal, a longtime producer on Sony’s Spider-Man films, has previously teased that Spider-Man 4 will continue to explore Peter’s story following No Way Home’s devastating conclusion—where he sacrificed his personal connections to protect his loved ones, in a brutally sad ending to a triumphant piece of filmmaking. And Cox may well get his wish, as Spider-Man 4 could well focus on Parker as a "street-level" superhero in New York City, which would allow for more interactions with characters like Daredevil, or Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin (or Wilson Fisk, if you want to be proper about it).

So, while the idea of seeing Daredevil and Spider-Man team up in a live-action series is undoubtedly appealing, Winderbaum’s confirmation makes it clear that—at least for now—Holland’s Spidey is strictly sticking to the big screen. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Spider-Man 4 Release Date July 22, 2026 Director Destin Daniel Cretton Writers Chris McKenna Producers Avi Arad, Kevin Feige , Louis D'Esposito Cast See All Tom Holland Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Zendaya MJ

Source: Phase Zero