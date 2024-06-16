The world was overjoyed when it was announced that Spider-Man would be making his way over to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War and when Tom Holland made his appearance in said film, people quickly fell in love with the young actor's interpretation of the character. As his story continued on throughout the MCU, the love for the new Spider-Man only grew.

Throughout his current six appearances in the MCU, Spidey has said some incredibly memorable quotes that either define what it means to be Spider-Man or are just downright funny quips (as any Spider-Man should be throwing around.) Holland's delivery of said lines helps make them memorable as well. He's an incredible performer and his skills paired with great writing make for some great Spider-Man quotes and moments.

10 "I helped an old lady, and she bought me a churro. So that was nice."

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures

When Spider-Man: Homecoming kicks off, audiences find Peter Parker dreaming of something more...and blowing up Happy Hogan's (Jon Favreau) phone. After a great montage of Spider-Man doing what he does best and helping with small things around the neighborhood, he leaves a message for Happy explaining how his day went in hopes he'll finally get noticed by the Avengers for his heroic deeds.

It's, honestly, a very cute line. Peter is both happy that he helped her out, but it's clear that he wants more from this life as Spider-Man and feels ignored by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter's whole demeanor at the beginning of the film really helps audiences grow connected to the character of Peter Parker.

9 "You have a metal arm? That is awesome, dude!"

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

Spider-Man really made a good first impression when he made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, both in his personality and his power set. Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo really got the chance to show off Spider-Man's skills when he goes up against both Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at once.

Spidey's strength was put on display when he effortlessly caught a punch from Bucky Barnes's deadly metal arm. In fact, it was so effortless for him that he had the chance to admire the arm and make a fun little comment about it. Holland's delivery of the line is so enjoyable, as viewers can tell he genuinely is excited about the fact that Bucky has a metal arm and thinks it's super cool. It helps define him as a true teenager in this universe.

8 "That thing does not obey the laws of physics at all."

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the coolest fights to come out of Captain America: Civil War was when Spider-Man traded blows with Captain America (Chris Evans). The two also get the chance to exchange some banter, and it leads to some great moments, like Spidey pointing out the fact that Captain America's shield really doesn't work the way it would in real life.

Spider-Man has always been the audience surrogate in the MCU, and in his debut, he delivered by doing what no one else in the MCU does. He calls out what the audience is thinking and makes them laugh while doing so. It helped him stand out among the multiple other heroes on the battlefield at the time, which set him apart from the rest of the MCU as well and helped define him as the young, broke kid from Queens among these titans.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

7 "Come on, Strange. Have a heart."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

One of the primary conflicts in Spider-Man: No Way Home is Peter attempting to cure the stranded villains before he sends them home, so they don't meet a terrible fate on the other side. The beginning of the conflict features a core disagreement on the subject between Peter and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). When Doctor Strange wants to send the villains home, not caring whatsoever that some of them will certainly die.

Peter is obviously very offended by this, leading him to say this and then proceed to trade blows with the sorcerer supreme. This is a great moment that just goes to show why Spider-Man is the hero he is and why it's so important that he is the hero of this story. If a character like, say, Doctor Strange was the protagonist, it would be a much different (and shorter) story.

6 "I'm nothing without this suit!"

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

The core lesson Peter needs to learn in Spider-Man: Homecoming is that the suit doesn't make the man. Ever since his big moment facing off with half of the Avengers at that fated airport in Germany, Peter had put far too much of his self-worth in the shiny new suit Tony Stark had made for him. But when he royally messes up a mission on the Staten Island Ferry, Stark takes the suit from Peter, causing him to panic and say what he's been feeling for the entire film.

It's depressing to hear, but it's a moment that needs to happen because it allows Stark to tell Peter what he really needs to hear. If he actually needs the suit to be a hero, then he doesn't deserve it. This whole moment of vulnerability leads to a total wake-up call for Peter that leads him to finally step up to face the Vulture (Michael Keaton) one last time.

5 "Mr. Stark... I don't feel so good."

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

It's the line that had people crying all across the planet. The end of Avengers: Infinity War featured the Avengers losing and being responsible for half of the universe being snapped to dust. One of those who got snapped was Peter Parker, who delivered this saddening line after his spider sense made him feel sick from going crazy due to the impending dusting.

This line broke the hearts of fans everywhere, hoping and praying that Peter would not be among the fallen. Peter's death is one of, if not the saddest, of the dusty deaths in the film, and Tony being the first person he turns to at the moment for comfort as he is about to die is both sweet and gut-wrenching at the same time. So much so that the line became a hit meme across the internet.

4 "You can't be a 'Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' if there's no neighborhood."

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

When Peter sneaks onto the spaceship, actively leaving Earth's orbit, he gets caught by Tony Stark while preparing to save Doctor Strange from Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Because he obeyed a direct request from Tony, he gets a bit of a scolding. But he makes a good point to Tony through this line with the idea that he can't protect the little guy if the little guy is, well...dead.

The funny thing about this line is that, right after it's said, Peter states that what he said didn't really make sense, which was added during reshoots (Tom's hair changes between principal photography scenes and reshoots). It makes less sense that this line was added in the first place, as Peter's line makes complete sense and is a perfect explanation as to why a small-town hero like Spider-Man would get involved in going to space to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 "Come on, Spider-Man!"

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures

The climax of Peter's character arc in Spider-Man: Homecoming requires Peter to finally accept that the Stark suit and recognition from other Avengers is not what made him a true hero. As he looks at himself in the puddle reflection in front of him, pinned under rubble, he sees both him and the Spider-Man mask. He realizes that Peter Parker and Spider-Man are one. Peter didn't become Spider-Man when he entered Captain America: Civil War, the heart of Spider-Man has always lived within him. This is his big moment of realization.

It's a truly chill-inducing moment as Peter hypes himself up and finally, confidently, calls himself Spider-Man as he lifts tons of rubble that had been pinning him to the ground. It's one of Peter's best moments in the entire MCU and is a truly groundbreaking moment for his overall character arc.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

2 "Somebody's gotta look out for the little guy, right?"

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The end of Spider-Man: Homecoming is a huge growing-up moment for Peter Parker. Finally, accepting that he doesn't need a shiny new suit or to be part of the Avengers to have worth as both a hero and a person, he declines Tony's offer for a shiny new suit and a spot in the Avengers. His reasoning? Someone needs to look out for the little guy, and that someone is him.

The whole appeal to the Spider-Man character has always been how down to earth he is. It's in the name "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." Peter's desire to be part of the Avengers and jump into the bigger MCU world and skipping over the street-level aspect of the character was (and, for some, still is) a lot of people's biggest complaints about MCU Spider-Man when he initially entered the cinematic universe. Peter's desire to look out for the little guy at the end of his first solo outing was about as true to the character as it can get (no matter how much the later films didn't exactly follow up on that).

1 "When you can do the things I can, but you don't, and then the bad things happen... they happen because of you."

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Disney+

Peter Parker's introduction in Captain America: Civil War is one of his best scenes in the entire MCU. It depicts a genuine and honest interpretation of Spider-Man and proves that the Russos know how to write the character. While the line is another example (as also seen in The Amazing Spider-Man) of "saying 'with great power comes great responsibility' without actually saying it", it actually serves the moment a little better, if one could believe it.

Peter's line here not only perfectly describes why Spider-Man holds the weight of the world on his shoulders, but it also adds a ton of subtext to Tony's arc at that moment. Viewers can see it visibly shake him for a moment, making him think about whether he's right. Many claim this moment is where Tony gained the majority of his respect for Peter, because this line is an example of Spider-Man's true heroism.

NEXT: The 10 Best Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Quotes, Ranked