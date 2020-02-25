Tom Holland Says Sony Had a “Wonderful” Plan to Take Spider-Man Out of the MCU

Tom Holland, the man who gets so excited about everything that he frequently spoils his own movies, recently said in an interview with MTV News (via Heroic Hollywood) that Sony had a “wonderful” plan to transition Spider-Man out of the MCU in case they weren’t able to renegotiate a co-producing agreement with Disney and Marvel Studios.

According to the actor, who has played the webslinger in five films now, Spider-Man would’ve gracefully thwipped his way out of Disney’s cinematic universe.

“[The] future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a really, really wonderful idea how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU and Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really confidant that they were gonna do justice and make a film of the calibre that Spider-Man requires.”

The relentlessly likeable Holland first played the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and he’s currently set to play the beloved hero in two more films – a third stand-alone movie which begins production this July, and one last Marvel Studios film that has yet to be announced. And he stressed that fans shouldn’t be worried about the character’s future while simultaneously reminding us all that he personally stepped in to keep Spidey in the MCU (as if we would have ever forgotten that, Tom Holland, you beautiful man).

“But that said, I’m really glad to be back in the MCU and to have the team back together because I kind of feel like it’s where he belongs now. I’m really grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman allowed me to be a part of the process of bringing him home, it was a pretty cool experience and also the best bragging rights ever, I saved Spider-Man.”

The next Spider-Man film isn't scheduled to hit theaters until next summer, but in the meantime we can tide ourselves over with Venom 2 and Morbius (keeping my fingers crossed for a Sinister Six movie).