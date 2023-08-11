The Big Picture At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker sacrifices his relationships to start over as a poor student, completing his trilogy and resetting his character.

Director Jon Watts confirms that the intention was always to bring Peter to this point, but they wanted to try something new before getting there.

Peter's new suit in future MCU outings is a classic red-and-blue design influenced by the suits worn by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, reflecting his growth as a more mature Spider-Man.

An anonymous Spider-Man, volunteering at the Daily Bugle, and working his way up is the Spider-Man we all know and love, and this, it's now been revealed, was Marvel's plan all along, even if they concede they may have taken the long way round to getting to that destination.

Speaking in Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie, the newly released book, director Jon Watts confirmed that it was always the intention to bring Peter to this point, but they wanted to try something new with the approach before getting there.

"When we were doing ‘Homecoming’, the discussions were always about how we do something that you haven't seen before with Peter Parker… That steers you down a couple different paths and leads you to doing things like having his best friend find out his identity, and having his aunt find out, and then, at the end of the last movie, having the whole world find out. But in the end, you know, it was nice to be able to have everything coalesce into, at its essence, the simple story of Spider-Man. We just really all took our time telling the first issue of 'Spider-Man' — that origin story.”

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding also revealed his excitement at the final reel reveal of Peter's new suit, which the character is set to don in further MCU outings, with the artist noting that the overall design of the suit is partially influenced by the preceding suits worn by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

"It's a classic red-and-blue suit with a spider that feels more grown-up—a little bit influenced by the spiders that he saw on Tobey [Maguire’s] and Andrew [Garfield’s] suits," said Meinerding. "Now he's more of a grown-up Spider-Man. He is owning that identity in a strong way. It's such a big movie, and ending on something like that feels right it feels like it's earned. Now we have a fully-fledged Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who is classic."

Spider-Man 4 is currently in the very early stages of development. Stay tuned to Collider for more news as and when it becomes available. You can catch our interview with Holland for The Crowded Room down below.