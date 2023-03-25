Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy is returning to Netflix this April after leaving the streamer for a few months this year, per What’s on Netflix. For a while, it was speculated that the trilogy might end up on Disney+ alongside other Marvel superheroes but Netflix seems to be the permanent home for the web-slinger for now.

While Disney+ is the home for all MCU superheroes, Spider-Man’s rights are with Sony hence all the movies including Tom Holland’s trilogy have found a place on Netflix. The streamer also used to be home for Netflix Marvel features like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and The Defenders but when licensing deal ended the fan-favorite series made their way to Disney+. The only character who is getting his own series, for now, is Charlie Cox’s devil of Hell’s Kitchen, who’ll be seen in 18-episode-long Daredevil: Born Again, along with Cox the series brings back Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Jon Brenthal’s Punisher.

Legacy of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are often credited to usher in the modern age of superheroes, the trilogy with Tobey Maguire in lead was loved by fans and defined the we-slinger for a generation. The movie has some solid performers including the likes of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, J. K. Simmons portrays J. Jonah Jameson, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/Sandman among others.

However, given Sony had quite some trouble behind the scenes a fourth movie in the franchise was canceled, and The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy was announced with Marc Webb at the helm and Andrew Garfield as the new web-slinger. However, after producing two features Sony pulled the plug as they decided to share the rights with Marvel Studios. In 2016, Holland was introduced as the Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, and became the instant favorite of the younger audience. Holland’s version of the web-slinger has had quite a few adventures in the MCU and has been a part of the Avengers facing the big bad Thanos as well as having his own trilogy. Given the MCU was set to introduce the multiverse, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield, and Maguire were brought back as variants of Peter Parker by extension making them a part of the MCU multiverse.

The Spider-Man Trilogy is available on Netflix starting April 1. You can check out the trailer below