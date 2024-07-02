The Big Picture Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy joins Netflix after a theatrical re-release, offering a new streaming option for fans.

The trilogy's cultural impact continues with Maguire's involvement in the MCU and references in upcoming Spider-Verse films.

The trilogy's success includes box office records, Rotten Tomatoes scores, and multiple awards and nominations.

Relive Spider-Man's story once again as Sam Raimi's iconic film trilogy made its way to Netflix. The early-2000 classic starred Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco, and recently had a theatrical re-release back in April 2024. This Spider-Man saga is already available to stream on Disney+, so its entering Netflix is the perfect opportunity for those who haven't seen this iteration of the superhero film but don't have access to Disney's streaming service.

The Raimi Spider-Man saga has been making a comeback lately. Aside from the trilogy entering its new streaming home following a return to theaters as part of Sony's 100th anniversary celebrations, 2004's Spider-Man 2 official soundtrack has announced its first official vinyl release. Meanwhile, Hono Studio announced a 1/6 scale figure of Symbiote Spider-Man from 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Now has to be a good time to rewatch this Spider-Man film trilogy. After all, Maguire appeared in the MCU blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had a limited theatrical re-release last month. And while it's still unconfirmed if he and his other Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, would return once more in Avengers 5 and 6, Raimi's Spidey film was referenced in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This just shows that Raimi's work, as well as Maguire's performance, still has a cultural impact to this day.

The Success of Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

Image via Sony

When the first Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie came out in 2002, it earned over $114 million during its domestic opening. It then generated over $825 million worldwide and received a certified fresh score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But it's not just box office numbers and Rotten Tomatoes scores this film managed to achieve. The superhero film also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, and 2 Grammy Nominations in 2003.

Raimi's Spider-Man success continues as the trilogy progresses, with its 2004 sequel winning an Oscar for "Best Visual Effects," generating over $200 million during its domestic opening, and receiving another certified fresh score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While Spider-Man 3 wasn't highly loved by Raimi, the fans, and critics alike, the last installment was able to pull some numbers, earning over $895 million at the global box office.

But despite the poor performance of the 2007's blockbuster, there were once plans to release a fourth installment, featuring John Malkovich as the Vulture. Unfortunately, Raimi walked away from the project due to studio interference. But that didn't stop the film director from working with Marvel once more, as he directed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you want to relive Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, the films are now available to stream on Netflix and Disney+.

spider-man After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider, a shy teenager gains spider-like abilities that he uses to fight injustice as a masked superhero and face a vengeful enemy. Release Date May 1, 2002 Director Sam Raimi Cast Tobey Maguire , Willem Dafoe , Kirsten Dunst , James Franco , Cliff Robertson , Rosemary Harris Runtime 121 Main Genre Action Writers Stan Lee , Steve Ditko , David Koepp Tagline With great power comes great responsibility. Website http://www.spiderman.sonypictures.com/ Expand

