Fans are pretty excited about the upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. How could they not be when Spider-Man's batting average on television has been pretty dang good over the years? A few of the television iterations are even considered better than some of Spider-Man's famous movies. Being on television gives audiences the opportunity to spend more time with the character and feel more connected to whatever version it is they're watching.

While fans wait for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, they may be looking to go back and binge-watch some of Spider-Man's past swings through television. Thankfully, most of Spider-Man's television adaptions are very rewatchable, and fans will not find it difficult to sit down and watch through them again. From classics like the hilarious 1967 cartoon to more modern gems like 2017's Spider-Man, these are the most rewatchable TV shows starring everyone's favorite arachnid hero.

10 'Spider-Man' (2017-2020)

Number of Episodes: 58

The are many great animated versions of Spider-Man, but if there were an award for the worst, 2017's Spider-Man would take it home. When it was announced, and especially upon the first few episodes airing, the series faced a plethora of backlash due to its rough quality. Whether it be the stale writing or the animation that is incredibly stiff and poorly colored and shaded, there are a few reasons why it might be difficult for a fan to rewatch Spider-Man.

While the episodes are shorter, which is typical for animation, they're hard to get through, especially in the show's early days. Still, Spider-Man somewhat finds a better stride at the end of Season 2 and most of Season 3, which is where audiences might actually want to start rewatching. Still, getting to those episodes is so much of a slog that it doesn't feel worth it for the average content on the other side.

9 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' (2021-Present)

Number of Episodes: 107

It's no secret as to why Spidey and His Amazing Friends is probably not very rewatchable for most Spider-Man fans. It's for very young kids, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that! But for a large majority of older Spidey fans, there's not much here to find a lot of interest in. For those who may be rewatching the series with children, though, it's entertaining enough to get them through.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is cute and fun but has very little to almost zero substance in its stories, which is expected from a series aimed at very young viewers. Compared to the rest of the series in Spider-Man's catalog, there's not much here to enjoy a second time around. However, the target audience will absolutely eat this show; indeed, for those younger than 7, Spidey and His Amazing Friends is the equivalent of comfort food.

8 'Spider-Man' (1981-1982)

Number of Episodes: 26

The 1981 solo series for the web-slinging hero sees him going up against the likes of his typical rogues gallery and frequently facing off against the one and only Doctor Doom (Ralph James). This curious choice was probably due to the success of Star Wars at the time and Doom's resemblance to one of cinema's most badass villains, Darth Vader.

Its unique and unmistakably '80s approach makes Spider-Man strangely rewatchable.

At the end of the day, the best word to describe Spider-Man from 1981 is "serviceable." There's nothing terrible here, but there's also not much to write home about. The series offers some fun action sequences and cameos galore from some Spider-Man villains of old, which is always appreciated. The animation is also quaint, which might not be the ideal word for an action-adventure animated show, but it is what it is. Interestingly, it's this unique and unmistakably '80s approach that makes Spider-Man strangely rewatchable, plus the promise of seeing him in action against his classic villains.

7 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' (1981-1987)

Number of Episodes: 24

Airing at the same time as 1981's solo Spider-Man series, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends finds itself being far more entertaining than its sister series. The show would see Spider-Man (Dan Gilvezan), Iceman (Frank Welker), and Firestar (Kathy Garver) come together to form a crime-fighting team that would take on various Marvel villains and team up with various Marvel heroes.

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends crossed over with a ton of characters from the larger Marvel universe, making each episode feel a bit different from the last.

While Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends does suffer from a lot of the same issues that Spider-Man has, it's definitely more entertaining thanks to the welcome addition of two other heroes on Spider-Man's team, who are unique compared to pretty much any other of the arachnid's projects. They also crossed over with a ton of characters from the larger Marvel universe, making each episode feel a bit different from the last.

6 'Spider-Man' (1967-1970)

Number of Episodes: 52

Oh, the memes that have come from 1967's Spider-Man. Decades later, the series still lives in the minds of fans because of not just the memes but also the absolutely iconic theme song that has simply become the primary theme for the character. While Spider-Man is certainly a product of its time, there's actually a good bit of content within it that makes a rewatch enjoyable.

Spider-Man is so incredibly goofy, wacky, and outright weird in the best and worst ways. Everything that would make a series from 1967 difficult to rewatch in the modern day is present, but there's something about the goofy and bombastic nature of the show that makes it genuinely fun to rewatch. While it may not make viewers feel a rush of adrenaline during its action sequences, they'll find a lot of smiles and chuckles in everything else the series has to offer.

5 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012-2017)

Number of Episodes: 104

Ultimate Spider-Man faced a lot of struggles when it was first released. It was the replacement that took over as the main Spider-Man television series after the widely beloved The Spectacular Spider-Man was canceled. Moreover, the series pivoted in direction a bit and was aimed a bit more toward younger audiences while still trying to be something that older Spider-Man fans would enjoy, which didn't pan out well at first.

Not long after that first season aired, The Spectacular Spider-Man found its footing and became quite enjoyable by late season 2. Not to mention that the series is a bit more anime-inspired than Spider-Man shows that had come before. When they needed to lock in, the animators frequently brought their A-game and crafted some very impressive scenes. While the first season can be hard to get through, what is found on the other side of the "meh" is certainly worth it.

4 'Spider-Man Unlimited' (1999)

Number of Episodes: 13

For fans looking to spice up their Spider-Man stories, they need to look no further than Spider-Man Unlimited. After Spider-Man (Rino Romano) follows Venom (Brian Drummond) and Carnage (Michael Donovan) into space and ends up on another planet, he receives a brand-new nanotech suit and meets a whole new cast of extra-terrestrial characters.

Spider-Man Unlimited has only 13 episodes, so it's not a long trek to get through. But best of all, it's a very original series compared to other Spider-Man stories. Spider-Man Unlimited adds something completely new to the long array of film and television stories for the young hero. Serving as a loose successor to Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Spider-Man Unlimited is also a great show to rewatch, especially for all those looking for a more badass version of the friendly neighborhood.

3 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994-1998)

Number of Episodes: 65

Spider-Man: The Animated Series is one of the most iconic iterations of Spider-Man. Whether it be the rockin' electric guitar opening theme, comic-accurate storytelling or compelling performance from Christopher Daniel Barnes, there's a lot to love in a rewatch of Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Each Marvel character that makes an appearance is extremely comic-accurate and true to who they are, making it all the better.

For those fans who really appreciate adaptions that are closer to the original comic book storylines they're pulling from, Spider-Man: The Animated Series is absolutely perfect. Watching this beloved show is like watching a comic book come to life, and it's glorious. While it is a product of its time, and it can be clear at times that the series was just made with the intention of selling toys, what's great here far outweighs any sort of downs.

2 'Spider-Man: The New Animated Series' (2003)

Number of Episodes: 13

Set in a parallel universe that takes place right after Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series is unlike most mainline Spider-Man shows in the fact that it's CG rather than 2D animated. This distinctive visual approach allowed the animators the ability to add a certain fluidity to the motion and acrobatics of Spider-Man and his rogues gallery.

The series certainly isn't perfect, but it's a ton of fun and a short watch, being only 13 episodes, each about 20-ish minutes. Spider-Man: The Animated Series' animation makes its action sequences flowing and fun. While it's got some issues, the great things about the show far outweigh them for many fans (with some even trying to continue the series themselves). Not to mention, the iconic Neil Patrick Harris voices the titular hero, and who doesn't love Harris as the web-slinger?

1 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

Number of Episodes: 26

As if the best could be anything else. Known very well as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Spider-Man adaptions of all time, The Spectacular Spider-Man finds nothing but love from both fans and critics all around the world. People keep the series alive and well to this day through petitioning on the internet, reposting clips, and consistently inquiring for more information about the series from the cast and crew.

The Spectacular Spider-Man is masterfully written, animated, and voice-acted, making it such an easy and enjoyable rewatch. The beloved Josh Keaton is one of the best Spider-Man voice actors out there, the story is phenomenal, and the animation is a joy to behold with how fluid and action-packed it is, especially for 2D animation on network television. There is so much to love about The Spectacular Spider-Man that one would be missing out by not eventually giving it a rewatch.

