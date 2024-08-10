Alongside Batman, Spider-Man is one of the greatest and most popular superheroes of all time. His enduring relevance has led to the media he is portrayed in, especially movies, being extremely popular and well-beloved. Indeed, fans love the characters in movies like 2002's Spider-Man and 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, praising how they intersect, meddle with, or support Spider-Man.

Sometimes, a character just didn't get the limelight they very well deserved; maybe they were underutilized in the writing process despite doing incredible things within the plot or were not given enough credit by critics and audiences. It's hard for some characters not to get swept a bit under the rug when others shine so brightly. But that doesn't mean that those who don't see as much limelight are poorly portrayed or undeserving. These are the most underrated characters in every Spider-Man movie, proving that even those with little to do can leave their mark.

10 Aunt May (Rosemary Harris)

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film is a fast-paced action superhero flick that helped define the superhero genre and origin films as a whole. Amid the fast-paced fun and chaos that takes place, when the film slows down, typically Aunt May (Rosemary Harris) gets to really shine.

The pain and agony that Aunt May goes through after losing the love of her life, Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson), is quite understated. But even through that, even though the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) quite literally blows a hole in her wall and threatens her, she shows never-ending love to Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), and her personality explains how Peter managed to grow up to become such a good person. Aunt May is Spider-Man's beating heart, largely thanks to a heartwarming performance from the Oscar-nominated Rosemary Harris.

9 Harry Osborn (James Franco)

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Harry Osborn (James Franco) can often get some flack for how he is represented in Spider-Man 2; after all, he spends most of the movie being such a jerk to Peter. However, Harry's negative behavior towards his so-called best friend is actually incredibly beneficial to the film's plot and Peter's arc, and his involvement in the film is considerably overlooked.

The way Harry is acting in Spider-Man 2 adds an emotionally compelling conflict to Peter's life and the internal and external struggles he faces in the film. His actions may be extreme, but the emotions that lead him to them are incredibly understandable. Harry adds a plethora of layers to the film, and many people don't seem to acknowledge or even realize it. Ironically, Harry is the worst character in the first Spider-Man, making his redemption here all the better.

8 Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace)

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Many people send a ton of hate Spider-Man 3's way, mainly because of its adaption of Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace). Now that the world has had about 17 years to ponder this film, it's fair to say that, while this adaption of Venom is a far cry from the comics and certainly less than ideal, he actually serves the plot well, for the most part.

It's pretty unforgivable how shoved into the third act the Venom persona was, but Eddie Brock served a great purpose in the film. It's clear, looking back, that Sam Raimi intended to make Eddie Brock a dark reflection of Peter Parker, representing the worst parts of him, which he certainly does; there's no denying that. So, with that in mind, it's honestly pretty fair to say that Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3 might have been over-hated; after all, he was supposed to be.

7 Flash Thompson (Chris Zylka)

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Sam Raimi's Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello) only truly appeared for select scenes in the Spider-Man trilogy, so many people didn't expect much more from the Flash Thompson (Chris Zylka) character in The Amazing Spider-Man. Surprisingly, though, Flash has a nice and sentimental character arc in the first Andrew Garfield Spider-Man installment.

Flash begins the film as quite the bully but opens up more after Peter humbles him on the basketball court. When he finds out that Peter's Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) died, Flash is actually sympathetic and allows Peter a chance to vent out. This version of Flash is portrayed far less like a caricature of the standard bully trope and more like a flawed yet three-dimensional human. It took him some time, but in his words, "You're comin' along, man."

6 Max Dillon/Electro (Jamie Foxx)

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

One of the primary factors that contributed to The Amazing Spider-Man 2's poor critical reception is the villain of the film, Max Dillon/Electro (Jamie Foxx). Indeed, Electro was a far cry from the villain he should and could have been. His obsession with Spider-Man was hard to take seriously and came off as pretty goofy. Sadly, these flaws often overshadow all the great things about Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

For starters, Jamie Foxx does a good job in the role. Secondly, Electro provides some of the most interesting visuals in any Spider-Man film and a considerable challenge for the wall-crawler that keeps the film engaging, even to those who find it lackluster. When Electro finds his true power, the stakes grow high for Spider-Man, and he faces challenges that he never had before. Electro may not be perfect, but he's not the joke he's often portrayed as.

5 Phineas Mason/Tinkerer (Michael Chernus)

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

There is no character more overlooked while being so incredibly important as Phineas Mason/Tinkerer (Michael Chernus) in Spider-Man's first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film's main antagonist, Adrian Toomes/The Vulture (Michael Keaton), is one of the best Spider-Man villains out there, but he would be almost worthless if it were not for Phineas Mason.

While mostly played as a joke, Phineas Mason is truly the mastermind behind the Vulture's operations. He makes all of their tech, does all the research necessary, and is the mind behind the big plan to make them rich at the end of the film. The Vulture and his crew would have nothing if not for the Tinkerer, and it's a shame the film never gives him his dues.

4 Peter Parker/Spider-Man of Earth 1610-B (Chris Pine)

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

The opening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces audiences to who is supposedly the perfect Spider-Man (Chris Pine). This blond Spider-Man had a lot going for him and had considerable experience as the iconic superhero. Alas, since the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Spider-Man who came before Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has quickly become forgotten in the vast and wide Spider-Verse.

Blond Peter's entire purpose is to represent an idealized Spider-Man, a version of the character who is unreachable, giving Miles an impossible standard to try to live up to. This approach does wonders for both the plot and Miles' character arc, showing him a standard every Spider-Man must live up to with his immediate willingness to take Miles under his wing and show him kindness and love. While he may embody unreachable standards, this version of Peter Parker still lives up to the most important parts of being Spider-Man.

3 Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau)

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

While typically treated as comedic relief, no one really comes through for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Far From Home like Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). While he's used mostly for the joke that he and Aunt May are dating during the first half of the movie, Happy shines the brightest as a character during the action-packed second act.

Just when Peter is at his lowest, after being hit by a high-speed train and waking up in a prison cell, there's only one person he can call whom he knows he can trust to help him. Happy stitches Peter, both physically and emotionally. He gives Peter the support he needs to get back up and put his iconic suit back on so he can face Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) once and for all. Happy is a reminder of the inner strength in everyone, even those without superpowers.