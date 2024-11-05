With the DC Universe rebooting and the MCU releasing only Deadpool & Wolverine, the superhero landscape of 2024 has been led by perennial bronze medalist: the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Created late in the cinematic universe boom, The SSU has spent six confusing years building a superficially connected web of Spider-Man villains and tertiary characters, but notably not the money-making wall-crawler himself. With Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and the still forthcoming Kraven the Hunter releasing this year, Sony's Spider-Man-less Spider-Man Universe has more than doubled its size, continuing to baffle audiences everywhere with its limited box office performance and confusing worldbuilding. Indeed, even in a post-Avengers: Endgame flop era for the MCU, the Disney-associated Marvel characters still outperform Sony's roster in the eyes of both critics and audiences.

It's not all bad news, though. The SSU is beginning to garner recognition for just how different it feels compared to the MCU. Yes, the films are filled to the brim with questionable decisions, pointless cameos, and massively missed swings...but at least they are taking swings. Every new SSU film comes with a sense of unpredictability and potential; at no other time would audiences care for a Kraven the Hunter movie, let alone an R-rated one that releases during the Christmas season. Every film in Sony's universe feels disconnected and disjointed, and it is this very weakness that has made them rewatchable and memorable. This list will rank every Sony Spider-Man Universe movie by how rewatchable they are, factoring in their plot, performances, visual effects, and overall entertainment value.

5 'Venom' (2018)

Directed by Reuben Fleischer

The first film in this franchise holds the dubious double honor of being the least rewatchable while also being the best overall film in the Sony Spider-Man Universe. A competent and decently compelling blockbuster, Venom introduced general audiences to Tom Hardy's portrayal of the classic antihero, last seen as a regrettable villain played by Topher Grace in Spider-man 3. A Spider-Man-less Venom movie was questioned by audiences at the time, as the character's comic book motivation is entirely based around the web-head. Still, Venom re-orientated itself around the character's more recent alien mythology and origin, leaning into the bipolar nature of the symbiote/host relationship. It's this relationship that lets Tom Hardy truly shine, putting on a quirky and incomparable dual performance as the shaky, nervous, and disheveled Eddie Brock and the violent yet childlike symbiote.

It's this shocking competence that makes Venom a little underwhelming on a revisit. In their attempt to recreate the Marvel Studio's consistent quality, tone, and feeling, Sony created a film that is, at best, a mid-tier MCU film and, at worst, something as forgettable as The Marvels. In its quirky, couple-like relationship between Eddie and Venom and one-off scenes such as Anne's (Michelle Williams) one-scene transformation into She-Venom, the film shows much-welcomed hints at the unpredictability and campy fun that the series would come to be known for. But on the whole, the initial Venom plays it too safe to be worth a revisit.

4 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

One of the earliest and biggest disasters of 2024, Madame Web was a punchline even before it was released. Sony's second attempt at expanding their universe beyond Venom tried to do so at a breakneck pace, introducing not just the titular character, played by a game but wholly out of her depth Dakota Johnson, but three separate Spider-Women: Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), Maddie Franklin (Celeste O' Connor), and Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney). To compound the issue, the film also set itself in the early 2000s (though it can be hard to tell at times) and featured Peter Parker's martyr-destined Uncle Ben, played by Adam Scott. The result is one of the most convoluted superhero movies in recent times that simultaneously builds an abstract mythology while attempting to tie itself into the background of either the MCU Spider-Man films or Sony's Amazing Spider-Man series.

Madame Web was even trashed by its stars, with Sydney Sweeney mocking the failed film on SNL and Dakota Johnson pretty much disregarding the film, claiming she "will never do anything like it again." Madame Web was also divisive in whether it was worth seeing again or at all. Some herald Madame Web as a so-bad-it's-good gem alongside the likes of The Room, whereas others claim the film is not worth much of a thought, let alone a watch. The truth sadly lies somewhere in the middle. Madame Web's editing choices, phoned-in acting, nonsensical story, and painfully obvious rewrites do make it an interesting puzzle to try to unravel, but the ultimate answer to that question is likely to be extremely disappointing.

3 'Venom: The Last Dance' (2024)

Directed by Kelly Marcel

Supposedly the culmination of Venom's saga and the final outing for Tom Hardy's now-famous portrayal of Eddie Brock, the fittingly titled Venom: The Last Dance is a surprisingly heartfelt send-off to the character and easily the most emotional Sony Universe film. Despite its underwhelming start at the box office compared to the previous two films, The Last Dance is still proving to be a moneymaker for Sony and is already more profitable than either Morbius or Madame Web. This third outing for Eddie Brock and his symbiote companion rises above their first due to the franchise's willingness to get truly weird with both its setpieces and story, creating a unique experience for audiences. Love them or hate them, Venom and Eddie are taking big swings in every scene, giving Venom: The Last Dance a frenetic and incalculable energy to its pacing and action.

This movie is all about Venom and Eddie. Tom Hardy has nailed his dual performance as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote by this point and is able to portray both characters as committed, loving partners who manage to go into the series' crescendo with actual emotional investment from the audience. The fact that the most likable character in the entire SSU is a CGI goo monster that eats people is a genuine testament to the Venom series as much as it is a knock against the other films in the franchise. The Last Dance obviously comes with its downsides. Many of the film's numerous swings miss wide, it has one of the more underwhelming villains in recent years, and it suffers heavily from the superhero movie disease of wasting time setting up other movies and undercutting its story to do so. But a likable star, some genuinely good action sequences, and an unexpected emotional connection make Venom: The Last Dance a top-tier film, in The Sony Spider-Man Universe at least.