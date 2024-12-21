Spider-Man may be a character best known for his wisecracking quips and web-slinging antics, but longtime fans know that their favorite wall-crawler frequently leaves his neighborhood to explore themes that are less than friendly, and one of the superhero's darkest outings can be found in an old episode of Spider-Man television. Season 1, Episode 4 of Spider-Man Unlimited, "Deadly Choices," is a heartbreaking installment in a criminally underrated Spider-Man series that explores the costs of stolen childhood, class inequality, and justified rage. Originally airing on December 23, 2000, the tragedy of this episode is heightened by the fact that it takes place over the holidays, making this Spider-Man story a poignant watch for longtime fans or anyone looking to wade into the webslinger's dark side for the first time.

What Is “Deadly Choices” in 'Spider-Man Unlimited' About?

The episode takes place after Spider-Man (Rino Romano) has already been transported to Counter-Earth and thrust into the perpetual conflict between the High Evolutionary's (Richard Newman) ruling bestial class and John Jameson's (John Payne) human revolutionaries. Beginning with a flashback 10 years before the main story, "Deadly Choices" opens with the backstory of one such revolutionary, Git Hoskins, whose bandaged appearance contributes to the Spider-Man series' unique visual style. In the past, the young Git walks alone down a winter street and puts a Christmas star on a roadside tree before being approached by the most vocal Knight of Wundagore, Sir Ram (Ron Halder), who kidnaps the boy and experiments on his body. Meanwhile, in the present, Git has stolen a highly dangerous mutagen from Sir Ram's lab, putting Wundagore on high alert and the entire city in danger.

The main plot of the episode unfolds from there, as Spider-Man is soon roped into the search for Git and even Counter-Earth's human faction grows concerned after learning that the mutagen's theft will trigger a bomb automatically set to go off in less than two hours. As both sides run out of time to locate the rogue revolutionary, a previously unthinkable agreement is struck, and what follows is a mad dash to save lives that ultimately abides by the fairly predictable structure of '90s-era superhero storytelling on television. What sets "Deadly Choices" apart from other dark installments in Spider-Man's televised adventures, however, are the truly horrifying implications of Git's personal narrative, with both the boy's past and present colliding to serve as a reminder that Christmas means something different for everyone.

“Deadly Choices” Explores the Dark Side of the Holidays in ‘Spider-Man Unlimited’

The episode's darkest scenes feature snippets of Sir Ram's experiments, showcasing how Git was restrained as the Knight of Wundagore tortured him and robbed him of his human body. Subsequent flashbacks also reveal how Git was ostracized by other children after the fact due to this new appearance, underscoring how Sir Ram twisted Git's holiday spirit into an upbringing of loneliness and misery. This reversal is especially painful to watch given Git's innocence at the beginning of the episode, with the young boy's attempts to celebrate the holidays linked to a picture he keeps with him throughout the story, a picture that depicts Git celebrating Christmas back when it is implied he still had a family.

By the end of "Deadly Choices," however, that boy is irrevocably changed. The episode's climax pays off years of trauma in one last burst of anger that will leave you filled with hatred and heartbreak. More than anything, these feelings stem from the episode's relevant themes of social injustice. As a being whose experiments are not only condoned but encouraged by the High Evolutionary, Sir Ram's actions represent the bestials' ability to exploit those they deem inferior on Counter-Earth. Meanwhile, on a personal level, Git is left literally torn as a result of this exploitation, unable to look back at his picture of happiness without also yearning to avenge his hijacked adolescence. Therefore, while not among the most notable deaths or losses associated with Spider-Man's dark Marvel history, Git's story in "Deadly Choices" still remains one of the most devastating.

This episode is also important to both the holidays and the character of Spider-Man for multiple reasons. On one hand, in a world filled with more than enough must-see Christmas classics, it's refreshing to find a narrative that represents the dark relationship some people have with the holiday. On the other hand, at a time when Spider-Man's recent adventures in the MCU have primarily focused on formative storylines, "Deadly Choices" demonstrates how Spider-Man excels at navigating heavier social themes with grace. The character's ability to guide Git towards healing exhibits the hero's inspiring qualities and makes a statement about the consequences of unchecked social privilege, underscoring the benefit of representing darker Spider-Man stories while also giving fans a gut-wrenching way to ring in this season of giving.

Spider-Man Unlimited is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

