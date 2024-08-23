Spider-Man has one of the greatest and largest gallery of rogues of any superhero out there, right next to the likes of Batman. Spidey's foes are deadly, menacing and unique, perfect for one of the greatest superheroes of all time. When it comes to having such a large collection of villains, there are bound to be some incredible badasses that give the wall-crawler a run for his money and are pretty much the best of the best.

There are more than a few factors that come with being a badass Spider-Man villain. Sometimes, it's their overall vibe through their looks, personalities, powers, actions and the terrible things they've done, making Spider-Man's life harder and trying to kill him. Spider-Man's got some super badass villains, and fans are begging to see them because they're just so cool and fun to watch on screen. These are the most badass Spider-Man villains, proving that the friendly neighborhood has some of the unfriendliest villains of them all.

10 Spot

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'Spider-Man' (2017), 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Until 2023, Spot had never been a popular character of any sort. He's often deemed as inconsequential and quite goofy, even though he is undoubtedly very powerful and worth more recognition. Thankfully, Spot rose to the A-list of Spidey villains with his appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which he gets to show off just how badass he can be.

Spot (Jason Schwartzman) spends the first half of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the goofy villain everyone thinks he is, but a turning point in Act Two allows his character to take a turn for the worse, and his colors invert. Spot snaps mentally and promises Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) that he's going to take everything he's ever loved. Spot quickly became one of Spidey's most dangerous villains, and the threat he poses ensured Across the Spider-Verse's place as one of the most acclaimed animated movies of the 2020s.

9 The Rhino

9 Movie & TV Appearances

Close

Some interpretations of The Rhino may have costumes that some people may deem silly-looking, but there are a good few, like the iteration from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, that have a great-looking design. Rhino's badassery comes from his power, though. If there's anything the Rhino can do, it's barrel through absolutely anything in his way.

When he's on his way and rushing at Spider-Man, few things can stop the Rhino. He never gives up and sticks to his goals no matter the struggle in front of him. When Rhino gets his hands on Spider-Man, though, that's when he does some real damage, delivering beat-downs that leave the wall-crawler battered and bruised for days on end. Indeed, Rhino is perhaps Spidey's most savage villain, and fans love him for it.

8 Electro

14 Movie & TV Appearances

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

If there's one thing in nature that's pretty badass, it's lightning; everyone loves a good lightning strike, and Electro is lightning personified. In his first comic book appearance, Electro made quite an impression when Spider-Man attempted to punch him and instead received a shocking realization: he cannot touch Electro without a rubber or webbing glove or so.

If Electro can get his hands on Spider-Man, he could fry him alive, like when he electrocuted Spidey's head in his live-action debut. Indeed, if The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is among the Spider-Man movies with the best action, it's all because of Electro. He can also be quite unhinged, a wild card in most of his interpretations, like The Spectacular Spider-Man, for instance. Like lightning, Electro is unpredictable, which makes him very exciting to view on screen.

7 Kingpin

11 Movies & TV Appearances

Image via Netflix

Being a street-level hero means that when Spider-Man isn't dealing with superpowered villains like Electro, he's going up against the toughest mob and crime bosses in New York City. There isn't a more notorious and tougher crime overlord than Wilson Fisk, aka, the Kingpin. Kingpin is a man with no powers but seemingly all the power within New York City, puppeteering the Big Apple at his fingertips.

Kingpin is constantly sending supervillains, gangs and all kinds of danger to Spider-Man for meddling with his affairs. Kingpin is like a mosquito that can't be caught; the amount of power this man holds over a superpowered society without having any powers is astounding. No matter what happens to him, even if he's in prison, Kingpin always finds a way to come back stronger. If that's not badass, then what is?

6 The Lizard

10 Movie & TV Appearances

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The idea of a giant, roaring, flesh-tearing and feral mutant lizard is bone-chilling. The Lizard, Peter's professor and good friend, Dr. Curtis Connors, is one of the most uncontrollable and deadly Spider-Man villains. Something about a feral monster with sharp teeth and fangs that is unruly is just so badass visually.

Another badass fact about the Lizard is that there are not many things that can bring him down. Yes, Spidey can always throw some hard punches, but the Lizard typically doesn't go down unless he's exposed to cold temperatures. Everyone loves a good Jekyll and Hyde-type character, and while he wasn't portrayed as he typically is in The Amazing Spider-Man, Lizard's typical, more lizard-like form is terrifying all around.

5 Doctor Octopus

18 Movie & TV Appearances

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Being one of Spider-Man's most popular villains, second only to the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus has to be badass, albeit in a bit of a different way than the rest of Spider-Man's foes. Doctor Octopus' badassery stems from his superior intellect and his way of thinking out of any situation or birthing the most complex creations and plans to kill Spider-Man.

One of the core aspects of Peter Parker, and a power that he has always had, even before the spider bite, is his intelligence. When he is Spider-Man, Peter often uses his wonderful mind to think up some technology or a plan to take down his villains, but Doc Ock surpasses him. Watching a hero who can often think his way out of most battles getting out-thought makes that villain more of a badass. The wonderful Alfred Molina has played Doc Ock twice in live-action, becoming one of Tobey Maguire's and Tom Holland's best Spider-Man villains.