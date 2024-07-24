Alongside Batman, Spider-Man has one of the greatest superhero rogues galleries of all time. Spidey's diverse collection of adversaries is simply unrivaled and packed with villains with a variety of colorful costumes, unique power sets, and personalities that either perfectly contrast or parallel Spider-Man. Their motives are compelling, and their fights against the wall-crawler are exhilarating.

Since 1967, Spider-Man has journeyed across animation and live-action, showcasing his adventures and battles with his various villains in dozens of different scenarios, art styles, and stories. Through it all, it's become apparent that while most villains can and have work in live-action, some are a much better fit in the animated space. None of this is to say that the villains who have ventured their way into live-action have all been done wrong. However, some Spider-Man villains benefit from animation's near-unlimited potential to really reach the peak of their abilities.

10 Molten Man

'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008), 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012), 'Spider-Man' (2017) & 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Molten Man did appear in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home as one of the fake Elementals that popped up with Mysterio's illusion tech, but it wasn't a true interpretation of the source material. In fact, the actual Molten Man looks a bit more like your average Joe, just covered in molten lava.

Now, Molten Man was done quite well in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but for those not in the loop of the VFX world, animating fire is one of the harder natural elements to work with. Naturally, creatives could do more with the character in a medium where fire can be stylized. Molten Man looks better when his fire is dynamic and almost another part of his body, proving animation is where he belongs.

9 Alistair Smythe

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1964), 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2014) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Alistair Smythe appeared in live-action in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as a civilian played by B. J. Novak. When Smythe becomes a villain, he typically finds a horrid way to transform his body in hopes of killing Spider-Man and regaining the use of his paralyzed legs. While interpretations like the 2017 cartoon Spider-Man go a less inspired route by just giving him body armor, the true Smythe would take a bit more work to bring to life visually.

In adaptions like Spider-Man: The Animated Series, though, he definitely does go through a bodily transformation, adding a sinister element to his characterization. The films could certainly adapt this version of the character (and should, because the armor thing is stupid) by adopting body horror film tactics, but it's a lot easier to bring Smythe to life in the animated realm.

8 Sandman

12 Appearances Across Film & TV

Flint Marko, AKA Sandman, is a classic staple Spider-Man villain. The live-action adaptions of Spider-Man that have featured the character — Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home (as an elemental) & Spider-Man: No Way Home — have actually managed to pull off the character incredibly well. Still, there is no denying the things artists can make Sandman do in animation.

In the comic books, Sandman commonly makes a lot of weapons with his sand abilities. The live-action films have seemed to stray away from doing so, except for a select few occasions. It's a bit of a mystery why that is, but it could be to save money having to simulate millions of sand particles or filmmakers just think doing that is too goofy. Regardless, Sandman can do much cooler and more dynamic things in animation, and the proof is in the pudding of his many appearances.

7 Rhino

9 Appearances Across Movies & TV

The Rhino has taken up many different physical forms across the media he's been featured in. Whether he's in a mechanized suit like in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a suit molded to his body like in the comics, or is a mutated cross-species like 2017's Spider-Man, Rhino is always a distinctive enemy of the wall-crawler. The mechanized suit route may work well in live-action, but the other two takes on the character are most certainly better suited for animation.

In the original appearance and subsequent adaptions like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man, Rhino gets a super strong suit practically melded to his entire body, trapping him within it forever. It's terrifying and heartbreaking, but such a distinctive look can really only look good in animation. No one would want to see Paul Giamatti's face poking out of a giant cement-looking armor in live-action.

6 Mysterio

10 Appearances Across Movies & TV

The presence of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home was a welcome one. Most of all, with his illusion tech, he brought about some of the most visually appealing and engaging action sequences in any Spider-Man film. In fact, one could argue director Jon Watts adapted the Mysterio character perfectly in Tom Holland's second solo outing as Spider-Man.

But the one reason Mysterio just works better in animation is that he has much more range to work with on a visual scale. Animators can make Mysterio's sequences even more trippy and even creepy without necessarily crossing into horror. Using different animation styles and techniques, Mysterio can pretty much achieve anything in animation; the sky truly is the limit, which can't be said for live-action.