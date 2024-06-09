Spider-Man has one of the greatest and most expansive rogues galleries when it comes to superheroes. If one were to think the Spider-Man films that have come to pass have covered all of the biggest Spidey villains, they'd be dead wrong. The number of heavy hitters on the Spider-Man roster of villains is so large that it feels as if they've yet to even scratch the surface within the films.

Fans everywhere have their personal favorites who have never even touched the film medium. This is good news for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios, though, as it means they have a seemingly endless source of villains to pull from when it comes to putting new Spider-Man films into production. Whether it be a new type of Goblin or the next major crime boss in New York, there are loads of potential in the Spider-Man mythos for incredible villains.

10 Silvermane (Silvio Manfredi)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man' (1981), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008), 'Spider-Man' (2017) & 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' (2023)

Image via Disney+

Unlike a character like Hammerhead, Silvermane is a New York crime boss who goes incredibly underrecognized in the greater Marvel fanbase. But little do they know that this threatening crime boss is not a man to be written off. Silvio Manfredi is a longtime rival of the most well-known crime boss in New York, Wilson Fisk (aka, The Kingpin).

What Manfredi has that Fisk does not, though, is an insanely powerful cyborg body. Manfredi as a crime boss was already scary enough, but becoming a deadly cyborg brought his threat level to a whole new scale. A character like Silvermane would be a perfect one to include in the fourth MCU Spider-Man installment if they plan to incorporate Kingpin into a plot like the classic Gang War.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 10, 2023 Creator Jeffrey M. Howard, Kate Kondell, Steve Loter Cast Fred Tatasciore , Alfre Woodard , Gary Anthony Williams Seasons 2

9 Beetle (Abner Jenkins, Leila Davis or Janice Lincoln)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' (1981), 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012), 'Spider-Man' (2017) & more

Image via Disney

One of the cooler mercenaries to have it out for the wall-crawler is an armor-wearing assassin known as Beetle. The Beetle mantle has been held by three different known criminals (some unknown) within the Spider-Man mythos, meaning there's more than enough opportunity to work one of them into a future Spider-Man film.

What makes Beetle a great candidate to be included in a future Spider-Man film (especially, again, if they plan on adapting a story like Gang War in Spider-Man 4) is the fact that Beetle has pretty much always been hired by mob bosses and other street-level criminal enterprises. Beetle is also stacked to the brim with crazy gadgets and weapons that always makes him a formidable foe for Spider-Man, no matter the scenario.

8 Mister Negative (Martin Li)

Appears in: 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Image via Disney

Before PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man, only comic book fans knew of Mister Negative, due to him being a newer character only introduced as recently as 2007. Since then, Martin Li has become one of the most popular Spider-Man villains, thanks to Marvel's Spider-Man being played by fans and non-fans alike all over the world. Because of this, now is a better time than ever to include the alignment-shifting villain in a future Spider-Man film project.

On television, the standard version of Martin Li has only ever appeared in 2017's Spider-Man, with merely a noir version of the character appearing first in Ultimate Spider-Man. The lack of appearances makes sense due to his not finding true popularity until recently, but if you ask certain fans, it's time to keep it up and bring him into the films.

7 The Spider Slayers

Appears in: 'Spider-Man' (1967), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Image via Disney

While most Spider-Man villains end up hating Spider-Man after already becoming villains, very few are designed and made specifically for the purpose of countering and killing the red and blue-clad hero. This series of deadly robots was built specifically for Spider-Man's power set, making them a terrifying counter to the web-slinger.

Another major threat about the Spider-Slayers is the fact that they're non-organic, meaning they can be consistently rebuilt and always return whenever someone with enough tech and money wants to murder Spider-Man (spoilers: there's a lot of people with tech and money who want to murder Spider-Man.) With how technologically advanced the MCU is, bringing the Spider-Slayers into the mix would be incredibly simple to accomplish.

Spider-Man Release Date July 29, 2017 Cast Robbie Daymond , Nadji Jeter , Fred Tatasciore , Laura Bailey , Scott Menville , Melanie Minichino , Max Mittelman Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

Watch on Disney+

6 Silver Sable (Silvija Sablinova or Sable Manfredi)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'Spider-Man: The New Animated Series' (2003), 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Funny enough, Silver Sable has been trying to get into the Spider-Man films for years now. Sony had a Silver Sable and Black Cat team-up film in the works in 2017, later to be canceled in 2018. But in 2020, it was confirmed that the project was being brought back as a television series. As of present day, though, it's said to be "not currently in development."

It's safe to say Silver Sable has had a tough go when it comes to the film universe, but due to her popularity rising because of her inclusion in Marvel's Spider-Man video game, there's still a high chance she makes her way to the big screen. It sounds like Sony just needs to find its footing. Her origin of hailing from Symkaria opens up the possibility of including other international locations in the Spider-Man film mythos, and her relation to Silvermane in other universes (like The Spectacular Spider-Man) could serve as a way to include her in a plot with him.

5 Black Cat (Felicia Hardy)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man' (1981), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008) & More

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

While a character that was supposed to be a version of Felicia Hardy and become Black Cat in future films in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the actual Black Cat character has never made her way to film. She almost did it another time in an alternate draft of Spider-Man 2, but her involvement was removed and included in the tie-in movie game. Black Cat is a huge character in the Spider-Man mythos, and it's honestly quite surprising that she's yet to be included in a film of some sort.

Black Cat has been considered many things by Spider-Man. At times, she's a love interest and an ally. But most of the time, she's a thief out for her own gain and will even use her romantic affiliation with Spider-Man to get one over on him and get away with whatever plot she's trying to pull. Black Cat could become a great new love interest for the Tom Holland films. Given that he's now given up the Peter Parker identity and is focusing on his role as Spider-Man, it serves as a perfect opportunity to introduce a love interest to his Spider-Man life that could make for a great villain afterward.

4 Hammerhead (Joseph (surname unknown))

Appears in: 'Spider-Man' (1981), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Aside from Wilson Fisk, Hammerhead is one of the other most well-known mobsters in the Spider-Man universe. Typically acting as an underling to Fisk (or whoever the top dog in New York is at the time), Hammerhead is known for getting things done. His metal-plated skull makes him a terrifying foe, as a headbutt from him could prove very deadly. Hammerhead is also deadly due to his connections in the criminal underworld.

He carries around guns wherever he goes and isn't afraid to do whatever is necessary to get his job done. With Fisk returning to the MCU in Hawkeye, Echo, and Dardevil: Born Again, there isn't a better time to introduce Hammerhead to the MCU. Because not only could he be a threat to Spider-Man, but characters like Daredevil as well.

3 Chameleon (Dmitri Nikolayevich "Anatoly" Smerdyakov)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man' (1981), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994), 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008) & More

Image via Sony Pictures Television

While the character is rumored to make an appearance in Kraven the Hunter, Chameleon has yet to appear in a legitimate Spider-Man film, and, so far, it's been a completely missed opportunity. With the ability to "chameleon" and make himself look like anyone, Chameleon is deadly and terrifying in ways not many other characters can. Not only can he fight, but he has the ability to trick Spider-Man and even destroy the wall-crawler's life from the inside out.

If a future film is looking to destroy Spider-Man's social status in his world, Chameleon would be the perfect vessel to do so. He even had tech designed to replicate Spider-Man's abilities and masqueraded as the hero to rob a yacht in The Spectacular Spider-Man. The ability to become anyone could lace the air with a tension that has yet to be found in a Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 19, 1994 Creator Stan Lee, Steve Ditko Cast christopher daniel barnes , Sara Ballantine , Edward Asner , Roscoe Lee Browne Seasons 5

2 Hobgoblin (Ned Leeds, Roderick Kingsley, Phil Urich & More)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Although he may be one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin is not the only Goblin flying around New York City. When comic book writer Roger Stern felt pressured by Marvel to have Spider-Man face the Green Goblin again, Stern opted instead to create another character to uphold the "Goblin" legacy. While he may look somewhat like the Green Goblin, Hobgoblin is an entire beast in his own right and not one to be trifled with.

As time went on, Hobgoblin began to develop his own unique abilities, as shown in 2017's Spider-Man. Hobgoblin now sports an energy fire sword and a sonic scream that can go as far as potentially bursting eardrums. The character was actually part of public discussion for quite a while, as Ned Leeds, an identity of the Hobgoblin, served as Peter Parker's best friend in the MCU Spider-Man films. This led fans to wonder and theorize that one day, MCU Ned could become the Hobgoblin. We'll have to wait and see about that one, given the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 19, 1994 Creator Stan Lee, Steve Ditko Cast christopher daniel barnes , Sara Ballantine , Edward Asner , Roscoe Lee Browne Seasons 5

1 Scorpion (Mac Gargan)

Appears in: 'Spider-Man' (1967), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994) & 'Spider-Man' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Scorpion is another case of Mac Gargan somewhat showing up at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the legitimate character of Scorpion has yet to be seen in any Spider-Man film. The allusion to Scorpion potentially existing at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming had fans hoping he would appear in a future film, but the crews over at Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios seem to have thrown that idea to the wayside or are saving him for the future.

What makes Scorpion so interesting and perfect for future inclusion in the MCU is his comic origin and, obviously, the fact that his alter ego appeared in a post-credits scene. Scorpion's origin story all starts with J. Jonah Jameson's obsession with taking down Spider-Man. He decided to help create a man who could finally defeat Spider-Man, and thus, Scorpion was born. Not to mention, the scorpion, in nature, is the natural predator of the spider. The MCU set themselves up for a perfect home run by bringing back Michael Mando and J.K. Simmons and finally giving Scorpion his first-ever true film appearance.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 19, 1994 Creator Stan Lee, Steve Ditko Cast christopher daniel barnes , Sara Ballantine , Edward Asner , Roscoe Lee Browne Seasons 5

NEXT: The 10 Best Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Quotes, Ranked