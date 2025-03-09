In all honesty, everyone is beyond sick of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Spider-Man Cinematic Universe. The solo villain films that make it up have pretty much never done well, and the majority of audiences don't like any of them. There are some positives to find in the Venom franchise, but in a Spider-Man universe without the Wall-Crawler himself simply doesn't make much sense.

One could argue, however, that the movies have simply not been well-executed. After all, Spider-Man has one of the best rogues galleries in comic books, and many would undoubtedly want to see these villains take the spotlight as long as the story is good. Indeed, many badass Spider-Man villains could be protagonists of a solo film that's actually successful, in the same vein as Joker. There is potential for these characters with stories that could make some quality cinema without the use of Peter Parker if the screenplays are written well and the films are well-directed. That's asking a lot from the people who made Morbius, but one can dream.

10 Tarantula (Jacinda Rodriguez)

Could be Sony's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Image via Marvel Comics

Rather than using the major Spider-Man villains like Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) or Venom (Tom Hardy), there are many opportunities in store if Sony Pictures were to utilize the smaller foes of Spidey. While they may not be as recognizable, they'd bring forth stories that a lot of people aren't familiar with—unlike the more prominent villains.

There have been five iterations of the Tarantula character, but the Jacinda Rodriguez version would most certainly be the best to adapt to film. She's best known for a story in the comics that does not surround Spider-Man, which is perfect for Sony's vision. Rodriguez was initially hired to hunt down the likes of Taskmaster and Outlaw. It was a very militaristic plot that could make a Tarantula movie that takes inspiration from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.