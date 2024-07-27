While Spider-Man is most well known for his adventures in live-action, he's had a plethora of adventures in the animated realm that have entertained people since 1967. Some even believe Spider-Man as a character works better in animation. Over his 57-year tenure in animation, Spider-Man has had a ton of talented voice actors who have brought the character to life.

Some of Spider-Man's greatest performances in both animation and live-action have been from voice actors in animated projects. Some of Spider-Man's most recognizable voices have jumped into the character's shoes and become some people's ideal actors for Spider-Man. Being a voice actor takes a ton of talent and with all the different versions of the character existing across all media, studios have needed the best of the best voice actors to bring the character to life. Whether it be Spider-Man in space in Spider-Man Unlimited or a teenage Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man, every voice actor has brought something unique to the role.

10 Jack Quaid

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise has brought some unlikely actors in to voice the character of Spider-Man and Peter Parker that not many would expect. Although unanticipated, they ended up being some great additions to the long catalog of Spider-Man performers. One of the most unlikely candidates is none other than Jack Quaid coming in to play Gwen Stacy's (Hailee Steinfeld) Peter Parker in the opening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Peter Parker of Gwen Stacy's world begins his story like most Peter Parkers, being bullied for being a nerd. But what makes him different is that, instead of being bitten by the spider and becoming Spider-Man, he turns himself into the Lizard after snapping from all the torture he endured at school. This iteration of the character needed to have a timid and soft-spoken nature, which made Jack Quaid perfect, given that he plays Hughie Campbell, a character with a similar nature, in The Boys.

9 Benjamin Diskin

'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012) & 'Lego Marvel Superheroes: Avengers Reassembled' (2015)

Benjamin Diskin has gotten the opportunity to play two versions of the Peter Parker/Spider-Man character. In Ultimate Spider-Man, during the Return to the Spider-Verse event, he played a version of Peter Parker called Blood Spider from a vampire universe. This universe features a Spider-Man that is a lot more rough around the edges than a typical Spidey, hardened from the losses he's suffered. But in Lego Marvel Superheroes: Avengers Reassembled, he played a Spidey much closer to the classic Spider-Man everyone knows and loves.

Getting to play these two vastly different Spider-Men is a great example of Diskin's range as an actor. His talent proves he could play pretty much any Spider-Man they bring him in for. But it's arguable that of the two Spideys he's played, he brings his best performance to Blood Spider.

8 Chris Pine

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Jake Johnson was in all the marketing for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before release, so when Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) own Spider-Man appeared in the first act of the film, many expected Johnson to play that version of the character as well. But audiences would be surprised to find that the studio actually brought in the one and only Chris Pine to play the web-slinger of Miles' world.

Pine was a surprise but a welcome addition to the Spider-Man mythos, as he really brought the confident feel to a Spider-Man in his prime. Some people didn't even recognize it was him under the mask of the character until the end credits! If only he got a chance to return somehow in the sequel. But alas, audiences have Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) to thank for that.

7 Robbie Daymond

'Marvel's Avengers Assemble' (2012 - 2019), 'Marvel Future Avengers' (2017 - 2018), and more

Robbie Daymond is an incredibly underrated Spider-Man voice actor. First appearing in Marvel's Avengers Assemble to team up with the Avengers in replacement of Drake Bell, Daymond proved himself as a great choice for studios to pick from to portray the character. He would go on to play Spidey in a few lesser-known Marvel animation projects, like Marvel Future Avengers and Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers.

Daymond is great at voicing a younger-sounding Spider-Man, which is why he was a great fill-in for Bell in the Disney XD animated universe. But when he got time to become his own Spider-Man and spin his own personal take on the character, like in Marvel Future Avengers & Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers, he really got the time to shine as a great performer for the wall-crawler.

6 Rino Romano

'Spider-Man Unlimited' (1999)

Spider-Man Unlimited was definitely a unique route to take the Spider-Man character, bringing him to space for the first time and equipping him with a brand new, very different suit. To make Spider-Man Unlimited more unique at the time, was that it introduced Rino Romano to the cast of Spider-Man voice actors.

Romano is the perfect mix of an older, college-age Peter Parker, with a higher vocal tone. He keeps a higher, more youthful vocal tone, without making him sound like a teenager. He also managed to capture the spirit of Christopher Daniel Barnes (due to Spider-Man Unlimited being a spiritual successor to Spider-Man: The Animated Series) while owning the character himself and bringing his own personal take to the voice.

5 Neil Patrick Harris

'Spider-Man: The New Animated Series' (2003)

Most well known for his portrayal of Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris is not the first actor that most would imagine playing the character of Spider-Man but, surprisingly, he's an incredible Spidey.

Brought in to play a more mature version of the character in Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, Neil Patrick Harris' lower tone is the perfect fit for a mature, college-age Spider-Man. Only getting to play the character in movies and TV once, fans still find Harris as a fan-favorite performer of Spider-Man. Who knows, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse could be the perfect avenue to bring him back into the fold.

4 Christopher Daniel Barnes

'Spider-Man The Animated Series' (1994) & 'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012)

When it comes to voicing adult Spider-Man, few do it like Christoper Daniel Barnes. First appearing in Spider-Man The Animated Series, Barnes may very well be the voice actor who has portrayed the most number of Spider-Men in the animated realm.

Barnes has voiced nine different Spider-Men across his television tenure as the character. He voiced Spider-Man, Spider-Carnage, Armored Spider-Man, Powerless Spider-Man, Six-Armed Spider-Man, Octo Spider-Man, and Scarlet Spider in the Spider-Verse crossover in Spider-Man The Animated Series. In the Spider-Verse crossover for Ultimate Spider-Man, he came in to voice Wolf Spider & Spyder Knight. Barnes is an insanely beloved voice actor in the fanbase and many are begging him to come back in the future of the X-Men '97 seasons.

3 Jake Johnson

