The Big Picture Spider-Man has had web-shooters since his creation in 1962, allowing him to spin webs for various uses.

Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's versions of Spider-Man incorporate web-shooters into their suits for web-slinging.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the original trilogy has organic web abilities.

If you grew up loving Spider-Man, you probably dreamed of what it would be like to swing from one of his trademark webs. One of the wall-crawlers' most notable features is his ability to “spin a web, any size” so that he can “catch thieves just like flies.” You know, like the song says? But having now seen three different live-action incarnations of the character in the 21st century, folks undoubtedly wonder just how Spider-Man’s webs actually work. Well, here’s a quick primer on just how Spidey does what a spider can.

Spider-Man Has Had Web-Shooters Since the Beginning

Image via Marvel Comics

Ever since Spider-Man's first appearance in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962 (penned by Stan Lee and drawn by Steve Ditko), our favorite webslinger has always been able to spin webs. But although Peter Parker was given fantastic abilities thanks to the radioactive spider that bit him, he didn't get every ability that the eight-legged arachnids possess. Among those missing were a spider's ability to spin webs, so, like any normal scientifically-minded teenager, Peter developed his own set of dual web-shooters, which allow him to spin webs for the sake of transportation, combat, and any other use he could think of.

As early as his first appearance, Peter's web fluid formula solidifies — when it comes in contact with the air — into a substance that simulates a spider's web before disintegrating in a few hours' time. In the comics, web fluid is "a shear-thinning liquid (virtually solid until a shearing force is applied to it, rendering it fluid) whose exact formula is as yet unknown, but is related to nylon," according to Marvel. When exposed to the air, the polymer creates an extremely intense (albeit flexible) fiber with "extraordinary adhesive properties." At over two times stronger than steel, Spidey's webs can be used as anything from a shield (seen in Amazing Spider-Man #12) to a sort of "ice webbing" to battle the Human Torch (Strange Tales Annual #2), if spun correctly. Of course, these simulated webs only work when activated by the webslingers' web-shooters.

When Spider-Man presses down on the activation trigger, the shooters (located under his suit around his wrist) open and expose the substance. There's a small opening in Spider-Man's costume that allows the webs to release from underneath, thus keeping his web-shooters hidden. As the official Marvel website explains it, "The spinneret mechanism in the web-shooter is machined from stainless steel, except for the turbine component which is machined out of a block of Teflon and the two turbine bearings which are made of amber and artificial sapphire." Traditionally, Spider-Man stores extra cartridges (which are highly pressurized at 300 p.s.i.) on the belt under his suit, as well as on the web-shooters proper. The webs themselves can shoot up to about 65 feet.

Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's Versions of Spider-Man Have Web-Shooters

Image via Marvel Studios

In The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker gets his idea for webs from Oscorp Industries, and uses their technology to craft his own web-shooters. In the first film, his web-shooters keep the web formula in a constant fluid state. While this is the case with most incarnations, the Amazing Spider-Man one is unique in that a small wheel (like the gears on a clock) spins the fluid in the web-shooters to keep it from solidifying prior to being triggered. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter uses a new set of upgraded web-shooters that seem to do the same thing, which he also makes resistant to electrification. In both films, Peter's web-shooters are on the outside of his uniform.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is seen mass-producing web fluid in his high school's chemistry lab, but with Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) Stark Industries upgrade on his trademark weapon, he has up to 576 possible web-shooter combinations. Though we don't get to see exactly how these web-shooters work, we do know that they take web cartridges as well — stored on the suit's waistline — and likely work the same way as previous incarnations. In Avengers: Infinity War, it's shown that the MCU Peter's web-shooters can, like Iron Man's armor, self-assemble when activated.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Does Webs Differently

Close

Strangely, not every version of Spider-Man uses web-shooters. In the case of the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker gains the ability to spin his own organic webbing after being bitten by Oscorp's genetically modified "super spider." Though his web's can be blocked mentally (seen in Spider-Man 2), he can activate them at any time with the same hand gesture that most versions use to activate their web-shooters (which he first discovers in a hilarious moment in the first film). Originally, Peter was meant to have web-shooters, as evident by the original trailer which briefly shows them, but this was cut by Sam Raimi by the time the film came out in favor of the organic web concept that James Cameron had pushed during his attempts to get a Spider-Man feature up-and-running. Concept art still exists revealing the original design for the web-shooters.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For a time, even the comic book version of Spider-Man was given organic web abilities in the early 2000s. Previously, only Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) and the Noir Spider-Man had organic webbing in the comics, but eventually, the mainstream Peter Parker did, too, following the events of "The Other" (and in conjunction with the Raimi trilogy). These webs worked the same way that the Tobey Maguire version's did (Peter also gained spider stingers and night vision abilities), though they were eventually retconned away after the infamous "One More Day" arc. No doubt, Spider-Man's webbing is one of the character's most unique trademarks, and is a vital part of the webslinger's extensive Marvel history.

Nearly every Spider-Man movie is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+