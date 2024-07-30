The Spider-Man film franchise has had a pretty good batting average of quality over the years. While the fan base is certainly very divided, with everyone having their opinion on what makes a good superhero film, most usually agree that the characters can make or break a Spider-Man movie. Fortunately, it's safe to say that the Spider-Man films have always had some incredibly compelling characters.

But no matter how many great characters a film can have, there will always be one that is objectively the worst. Whether it's because they have a major role in the film but don't add anything to the plot, actively drive audiences away from the main story, provide nothing but annoyance, or are just poorly written overall, these are the worst characters in every Spider-Man movie.

10 Harry Osborn (James Franco)

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Played by James Franco, Harry Osborn is the long-time best friend of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and his rival in his pursuit of a romantic relationship with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). Together, they move in together after high school in a penthouse paid for by Harry's father, Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe).

For being the best friend of the main character, Harry doesn't add much to the plot of Spider-Man. He dates Mary Jane and provides a connection between Peter and Norman, but outside of that, he has no real impact on the plot. He is there merely to set up future conflicts, and at least he succeeds at that. To make matters worse, Franco, while trying his best, doesn't give the most believable performance in his first outing as the character.

9 Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst)

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Spider-Man 2 is known as one of the best superhero movies of all time, largely because of the stellar writing. One thing that isn't written very well, though, is the character of Mary Jane Watson, which is unfortunate, given that Mary Jane is a huge emotional crux for Peter.

Mary Jane really struggles throughout the trilogy; at times, it feels like the writers maybe didn't know how to write her outside of her usual damsel-in-distress role. In Spider-Man 2 specifically, Mary Jane makes a lot of decisions that make her unlikable. To be fair, her choices are mainly written to supply Peter's plot and not to advance her own. At the end of the day, Mary Jane was totally and fully prepared to cheat on her fiancé and ended up leaving the poor guy at the altar. Y'know, MJ, you could've just communicated with him instead of screwing him over.

8 Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Many would consider the infamous Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace) as the worst character in the even more infamous Spider-Man 3. However, Peter Parker goes through sin after sin in the film, to the point that it's hard to deny that his character might just be the worst in the film.

While Peter is intentionally written to be self-centered and egotistical in Spider-Man 3, it's done a bit too much. Peter becomes quite unbearable when the black suit fully takes him over, even though his actions are in character based on the type of guy Peter is. However, he is pretty awful before the symbiote corrupts him, going as far as to cheat on Mary Jane in front of all of New York and Mary Jane herself. Not only did he cheat on her in front of all those people, but he did so in the unique fashion in which they shared their first kiss.

7 Richard Parker (Campbell Scott)

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the major marketing pushes for The Amazing Spider-Man franchise before release was the promise to delve deeper into the truth behind Peter Parker's (Andrew Garfield) parents, who had never been mentioned in the Sam Raimi trilogy or any major Spider-Man television shows. To the dismay of many, the writing of Richard (Campbell Scott) and the sub-plot in general left fans wondering why the plot was included in the first place.

Unfortunately for fans looking forward to the truth, it was incredibly half-baked in both films. In The Amazing Spider-Man, Peter's father, Richard, makes an appearance at the start of the film, then the plot line with him loses a lot of steam. While a figure that looms over the film, Richard Parker is not written very well as a character and comes across as more of a narrative device. More insight into his past and potentially seeing more of him and Dr. Connors' (Rhys Ifans) time together would have added to the audience's investment in the missing parents sub-plot.

6 Harry Osborn/Green Goblin (Dane Dehaan)

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Harry Osborn (Dane Dehaan), Mary Jane, and the rest of the typical Spider-Man supporting cast's absence from the first The Amazing Spider-Man disappointed and confused many fans. When Harry made his appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the writers tried to convince audiences that Peter and Harry actually knew each other a long time ago. The bond felt forced, as if it was ever there, leaving a bad taste in people's mouths regarding Harry in this universe.

Harry's plot in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was not only rushed but also felt lazy. Trying to convince audiences of a friendship that didn't feel legitimate and then jumping straight into him becoming the Green Goblin and killing Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) made his plot feel incredibly weak and not compelling at all. The only meaningful thing he did in this film was killing Gwen, which provided one of the most emotional scenes in superhero cinema and allowed Andrew Garfield to give one of his best performances ever.