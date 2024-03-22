The Big Picture X-Men '97 series captures the hearts of fans with its valor, nostalgia, and slick animation, setting the right tone for Marvel Studios' animated projects.

Marvel Studios’ first offering this year the animated X-Men ’97 series has won the hearts of the fans with its debut episodes. The valor of the mutants, the nostalgia, and the slick animation have all the viewer’s attention setting the right tone for the studios’ animated projects. The series brought back most of the original cast and used an updated 2D animation with a hint of modern sensibilities to recreate the magic. Given its accuracy to the source material fans expect the series to have crossovers from familiar characters like the original series, and they won’t be wrong per, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios.

In a new interview with Mens Health, Winderbaum teased that crossover “potential is always there.” He explained, “We have a great executive who works for us named Drew River, who manages the continuity of the timeline. And obviously, that becomes more complex as you enter the multiverse saga and tracking multiple timelines.” X-Men ’97 picks up the pieces right where the original series left, sans Professor X and Magneto claiming everything of his. It’ll be interesting to see how this series unfolds. Though Winderbaum has some idea, “X-Men '97 fits into that '90s timeline, along with the OG series, as well as those concurrent '90s shows that would sometimes cross over with the X-Men. The potential is always there.”

X-Men ’97 Carries the Torch from ‘The Animated Series’

When probed about whether Spider-Man, who appeared in The Animated Series, will make a cameo in the X-Men ’97, the animation head said, “without going into spoiler territory, the original show does have a lot of fun cameos, and '97 carries that torch.” It’ll be a cherry on the cake for fans if the web slinger does appear in the latest series, nonetheless, given the penchant of the studio to put its own spin on the stories, a fun cameo can come from any corner of the universe. Given that we have also seen Captain Carter making a transition from What If…? to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the avenues are endless for these characters.

X-Men 97 voice cast stars Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, A. J. LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

X-Men 97 first two episodes are available on Disney+ in the US with new episodes arriving on Wednesday.