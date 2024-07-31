The Big Picture Exciting update: Abraham Popoola joins Spider-Noir cast alongside Nicolas Cage.

The Spider-Noir series will see Nicolas Cage play 1930s Spider-Man in live-action.

Lamorne Morris, Li Jun LI, and Brendan Gleeson also star.

An upcoming Spider-Man project unlike anything ever tackled before just got an exciting new update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Abraham Popoola has officially joined the cast of the Spider-Noir series, which will see Nicolas Cage play the 1930s Spider-Man in live-action. In addition to Cage and Popoola, Spider-Noir also stars Lamorne Morris and Li Jun LI, with recent Oscar-nominee Brendan Gleeson also joining the cast recently. Harry Bradbeer is confirmed to direct and produce the first two episodes of the series, which were written by Steve Lightfood and Oren Uziel in collaboration with Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Former Sony Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal also worked with the Spider-Noir team to develop the series.

Details about Popoola's role are largely being kept under wraps. However, he is confirmed to play a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Cage's Spider-Man Noir played a major role in the first installment of the Spider-Verse series, Into the Spider-Verse, but only cameo'd in the second film, Across the Spider-Verse. However, his cameo came at the end when Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) went out recruiting other Spider-People to hunt for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), alluding to a much larger role in the third and final film of the trilogy. Noir is the first character from Sony's Spider-Verse trilogy to receive a spin-off, but with the success of the previous movies, it's possible he won't be the last.

What Else Has Nic Cage Been in Lately?

Cage is one of the busiest performers working in Hollywood; it seems like there's never more than three or four months without a new Nic Cage movie playing in theaters. His most recent film to hit the big screen, Longlegs, which comes from writer/director Oz Perkins, recently became the highest-grossing indie horror film of the last 10 years. Last year Cage starred in the A24 film Dream Scenario, and even made an uncredited cameo as Superman in The Flash, even though his character model looked more like a video-game than real life. The year prior, Cage appeared opposite Pedro Pascal in the buddy comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sits at an 87% score from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Noir does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch Cage as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, available for rent on Prime Video.

Spider-Noir (2025) Spider-Noir features a black suit and mask-donning version of Spider-Man who battles the criminal underworld led by Norman Osborn and his gang. Parker seeks to avenge his uncle's death and combat corruption, aided by allies like Felicia Hardy and FBI agent Jean de Wolfe. Cast Nicolas Cage , Lamorne Morris Franchise(s) Spider-Man , Spider-Verse

