A star from Bosch is making her way to the Spider-Noir television series. According to Deadline, Amy Aquino has joined the cast of the upcoming series led by Nicolas Cage. Additionally, Andrew Robinson will also appear in the project produced by Sony Pictures Television for both Prime Video and MGM+. Details regarding the new characters of the series are currently kept under wraps, as principal photography continues for the highly-anticipated show. The new version of Spider-Man Noir will have plenty to deal with once he makes his debut on the small screen. The different timeline will allow the creative team behind Spider-Noir to work on a take for the character.

Spider-Noir will see the return of Nicolas Cage as the titular character, after the National Treasure star voiced the hero in the Spider-Verse animated franchise. While the two characters are very similar, the iteration of Spider-Noir Cage will be playing in this series will be different from the one seen in the animated movies that have taken the global box office by storm. The premise of Spider-Noir will be centered around the hero as he works on his future as a private investigator while struggling with secrets from his past.

Amy Aquino appeared in Bosch as the trustworthy Lt. Grace Billets. The character functioned as the boss and friend of the titular character played by Titus Welliver. Before she was seen in the successful novel adaptation, Aquino appeared in The Mentalist and in Beautiful Boy. Andrew Robinson is ready to join the action of Spider-Noir after starring as Alternate Garak in Star Trek: Lower Decks. The animated series depicts what happens when the low-ranking support crew of the Cerritos starship runs into trouble.

The Cast of 'Spider-Noir'