The Big Picture Brendan Gleeson joins the cast of Spider-Noir possibly as the antagonist, adding to the star-studded ensemble.

Nicolas Cage will play Peter Parker in the 1930s noir-inspired series, offering a unique take on the classic hero.

Harry Bradbeer will direct the first two episodes, expanding Sony's Spider-Man universe on MGM+ and Prime Video.

Merely hours after it was confirmed that Lamorne Morris would be joining the cast of the upcoming Spider-Noir television series, Variety reports that Brendan Gleeson will also be appearing in the MGM+ and Prime Video production. The actor could possibly be stepping into the shoes of the antagonist of the series, but this hasn't been confirmed by the studio yet. An alternate version of New York City only has one superhero to protect it, and by the looks of it, he'll require all of his strength to escape the challenges ahead of him.

Gleeson recently received some well deserved praise thanks to his performance as Colm Doherty in The Banshees of Inisherin. The drama written and directed by Martin McDonagh earned nine nominations at the Academy Awards. There's no denying that Gleeson will bring an immense amount of talent to Spider-Noir, where Nicolas Cage will star as the titular hero. Set in a world locked in the 1930s, Cage's version of Peter Parker will offer a very different take than the typical web-slinging teen hero. The series will premiere on MGM+ in the United States, with Prime Video taking charge of the international distribution of the title.

Cage previously voiced a version of the character known in the comic books as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While the character wasn't heavily involved with the action in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the vigilante did make an appearance at the end of the sequel. Time will tell if he will once again help save the day in the third installment of the series. In the meantime, the Spider-Noir series will see Cage take the role to live-action. While the cast of Spider-Noir is being assembled, the crew behind the show is also gearing up to tell the story of this unpredictable detective.

Who Will Direct 'Spider-Noir'?

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

Harry Bradbeer has been tapped by the studio to direct the first two episodes of Spider-Noir. With episodes of projects such as Fleabag as under his belt, there's no doubt that Bradbeer is more than ready to bring the world of Spider-Noir to life. The series is part of Sony's strategy to expand their catalog based around the Spider-Man property. Another television series based on Silk: Spider Society had previously been announced, but development on that title stopped some time ago.

Spider-Noir does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Into the Spider-Verse on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video