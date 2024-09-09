While most Spider-Man related projects are in the works at Sony and Marvel, there's also one happening at Amazon that just got a major update. A new report from Variety revealed that Brendan Gleeson has officially joined the cast of Spider-Noir, the upcoming live-action series based on Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir, who first appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Details about Gleeson's role are being kept mostly under wraps, but Variety reports that he will play the villain in the series opposite Cage's Nazi-punching superhero. The series will follow an aging and down-on-luck private investigator (Cage's Spider-Man Noir) in the 1930s who is coming to terms with his life and being the only superhero in New York City.

It was reported in early July that Gleeson was in talks to join the cast of Amazon's Spider-Noir series, but his role in the show has now been officially confirmed. In addition to Cage and Gleeson, Spider-Noir will also feature Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, and Abraham Popoola. However, similar to Gleeson, details about their roles are also being kept under wraps. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as the showrunners for Spider-Noir. The former is best known for his work on the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, and also wrote the script for Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's The Lost City. Lightfoot created Netflix's Punisher series starring Jon Bernthal, and was also a writer on other shows such as Narcos, Behind Her Eyes, and Shantaram.

What Is Brendan Gleeson Best Known For?

Brendan Gleeson recently earned his first career Oscar nomination for his work alongside Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, but he's been busy of late in multiple high-profile projects. He also recently appeared opposite Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth, the Apple TV+ original film which saw Washington nominated for yet another Academy Award. Gleeson also played the main role of Bill Hodges in Mr. Mercedes, the police procedural series from David Kelley which also stars Holland Taylor. He will next be seen on October 4 in one of the most anticipated comic book movies of the year, Joker: Folie à Deux, where he'll star alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Spider-Noir does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Amazon series and watch Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is now available to rent on Prime Video.