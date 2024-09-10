One upcoming live-action Spider-Man project that promises to be unlike anything the web-slinger has ever done on the big screen just got a major update. Amazon has officially announced that Jack Huston, best known for his work in Boardwalk Empire, will appear in the live-action Spider-Noir series which is set to air on Prime Video. This news comes only one day after it was also announced that Brendan Gleeson, who recently was nominated for an Oscar for his work opposite Collin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, had also been tapped to join the Spider-Noir cast as the feature villain. Similar to others who have been cast in the series, specifics about Huston's role are largely being kept under wraps, but he is believed to be playing a bodyguard.

Spider-Noir will follow a version of Spider-Man in the 1930s who is a down-on-his-luck private investigator trying to come to terms with being the only superhero in New York. The series will see Nicolas Cage reprise his role as the Nazi-punching Spider-Man Noir, who appeared in a supporting role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and then was only featured for a few seconds in the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It's believed that Cage's role in the third film will return in a similar capacity as the first, considering that he is recruited by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to help save Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who is currently trapped in another dimension. Between Spider-Noir and Beyond the Spider-Verse, Cage seems to have taken over duties as our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Who Else Stars in ‘Spider-Noir’?

Image via Marvel Comics

Lamorne Morris was one of the first to join Amazon's Spider-Noir series, and he is best known for his role of Winstop Bishop in New Girl. Abraham Popoola has also been tapped for a role in Spider-Noir, and he most recently appeared in the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, Andor, and also played George in Cruella alongside Emma Stone. Li Jun Li is the only other performer confirmed to star in the series, and she is best known for appearing alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in Babylon, the three-hour period drama from director Damien Chazelle.

Spider-Noir does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the live-action series and watch Cage's debut as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is currently available to rent on Prime Video.