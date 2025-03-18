Yellowstone star Kai Caster will enter the Spider-verse, as it was announced that he will have a guest role in Spider-Noir. This upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, which stars Nicolas Cage, takes place in an alternate universe, showcasing a different take on the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man based on the noir film style.

Deadline reported that the production company is keeping details about his character under wraps, and it's unknown what episode he will appear in. However, it was reported that his character would have a special connection to another character in the show. According to Comicbook.com, filming for the Spider-Man project has finished and will be available to stream at a later date.

Caster is known for his role in Yellowstone as Rowdy, a young cowboy working at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He debuted in Season 5, Episode 5, and last appeared in Episode 7 when his character was badly injured and was found dead. Aside from his role in the Taylor Sheridan Western Drama, Caster had minor roles in various TV shows, such as CSI, House of Lies, New Girl, American Horror Story, and Magnum P.I. His most recent role is in Prime Video's 2024 Drama series The Baxters as Dirk Bennett, and has appeared in 10 episodes.

What Do We Know About 'Spider-Noir'?

Image via Marvel Comics

Spider-Noir is a Spider-Man series set in an alternate universe: 1930s New York. It features a different version of Spider-Man that made its comic debut in 2009 and its first film appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Cage will reprise his role as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Noir, an older version of the Spidey hero who's also described as a "down-on-his-luck private investigator."

Unlike his debut appearance, Spider-Noir will be a live-action series with eight episodes, all captured in black and white. Yahoo! Entertainment reported that this will be a stand-alone series and will not be connected to either the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man universe.

Joining this Academy Award winner in this series is a star-studded cast. They included Amy Aquino (Bosch), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun LI (Chicago P.D.), and Abraham Popoola (Andor).

Also attached to the project are Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot as the series' showrunners. Meanwhile, Spider-Verse filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are listed as executive producers, along with Sony Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal.

Spider-Noir has yet to announce a release date, but it will be released on MGM+.