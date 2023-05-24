The Spider-Verse animated trilogy is not the only Marvel project writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are overseeing, as the duo confirms the live-action Spider Noir series is indeed happening. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Lord and Miller spoke about the long-awaited live-action series following the fan-favorite character from 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Into the Spider-Verse tells the origin story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a teenager who has to discover how to be Spider-Man after his timeline’s Peter Parker is killed. Fortunately, Miles is not alone since multiverse shenanigans bring several versions of the Webslinger to his dimension. One of these Variants is Spider-Noir, a detective noir version of the hero who literally sees the world in shades of grey.

It’s easy to understand why Spider-Noir became a fan-favorite character, as Nicolas Cage poured his soul into the hero. However, while we all wanted to see Spider-Noir return, no one expected Sony to announce a live-action series, especially with Into the Spider-Verse animation being so groundbreaking. So, since Sony has been quiet about this mysterious project, we asked Lord and Miller if the Spider-Noir series was still a go. Lord quickly answered, “Yes.” On the other hand, Miller explained the project is currently on hold. As Miller puts it, “It was [in development] until the writers’ strike and everything shut down. But once that gets resolved, we'll get back into it. But it's coming along nicely.” Unfortunately, Hollywood writers have been on strike since early May, fighting for fair wages while big studios refuse to negotiate. Still, it seems like the Spider-Noir project is safe, as Lord and Miller are excited to get back to it as soon as writers get the deal they deserve.

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

RELATED: The Spot Threatens the Multiverse in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Spanish-Language Trailer

While Spider-Noir will return for adventures set in 1930s New York, so far, Cage hasn’t been contacted to become part of the project. We would love to see Cage tackle a live-action version of the character, so we asked if there was any chance for the star to return. The creative duo played coy, with Lord saying, “There is any chance.” It’s enough to feed our hopes, so we should keep our fingers crossed.

Phil Lord & Chris Miller's Next Movie is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Before they focus all their energies on the Spider-Noir live-action series, Lord & Miller are currently working on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the two final chapters of their epic animated trilogy. Across the Spider-Verse will keep exploring Miles’ hero journey as he fights the new villain The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), join forces with a multiverse team of Spider-People led by Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, and even start a civil war among heroes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Lord and Miller.