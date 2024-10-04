We're officially in our "gritty, hard-boiled" comic book era following the release of The Batman and its spin-off, The Penguin on Max. Now, another detective is lurking in the shadows with Nicolas Cage officially swinging out of animation and into live-action in Spider-Noir for MGM+. Cage is reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an older and grizzled version of Spidey who lives in 1930s New York as a private eye. Here's the official logline:

The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero.

Now, thanks to some telephoto lenses and intrepid reporting, we've also had our first look at the man himself, trenchcoat and all, in action on the streets of the Big Apple. Or, Los Angeles, where it's filming. If you want to be particular about it.

Who Else Appears in 'Spider-Noir'?

Cage is joined in the adaptation by Lamorne Morris and heavy hitter Brendan Gleeson, who will star as the feature villain in Spider-Noir. While speaking to Variety on the red carpet to promote Joker: Folie á Deux, Gleeson provided an update on the series and was glee-ful when talking about his excitement as shooting alongside Cage, with whom he had not yet filmed but had a reading.

"It was brief because it was just at a reading, but it was nice because it was enough to say 'Yeah, that's exactly who I thought it'd be.' He's great, he's really great, and I can't wait to get going. I've shot one thing and it wasn't a scene with him yet, but that's all to come so I'm looking forward to it. I think of [my character] as more of a philosopher, he has kind of a drone-eye view of things, but he can be equally dangerous."

Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Whitney Rice, Karen Rodriguez, Jack Huston, Amanda Schull, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Scoot MacArthur, Michael Kostroff, Joe Massingill, and Cary Christopher are also part of the ensemble cast of the series.

Spider-Noir does not yet have an official release date.