The Big Picture Spider-Noir explores the Marvel universe with Nick Cage as the titular hero, set in 1930s New York.

Lamorne Morris joins the cast as Robbie Robertson, bringing depth to the character in the noir world.

Fans eagerly anticipate the live-action series on Amazon Prime, expecting development and great performances.

Sony’s Spider-Man projects have been a hit or miss with the audience, but the studio should be commended to give us a diverse array of characters from the web-slinger’s corner of the Marvel universe. One such project that has all the fans excited is Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage, who also voiced the character in animated Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse. While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, Lamorne Morris, who is cast as Daily Bugle’s Robbie Robertson, recently discussed his upcoming project with Deadline.

The live-action series is set in 1930s New York and will see Cage’s titular hero running around the city, fighting crime. As Robbie Robertson, Morris is a series regular and takes up the role of one of the most important and ambitious journalists of Daily Bugel. Speaking of the series Morris revealed that it was on his “bucket list…to play a character in a world that is not necessarily real, opposite actors who are veteran OGs that can teach you a thing or two, that you could be on set learning while performing.”

‘Spider-Noir’ Combines Comics with Live-Action

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

In the comics, Robbie Robertson is a close friend and confidant of J. Jonah Jameson, acting as a voice of reason in his campaign to discredit Spider-Man. It’ll be interesting to see how the character fits into the Noir world of the upcoming series. Sharing his excitement Morris added that “when you grow up on comics and even animation, you want to be a part of that world, and this combines those worlds. It’s the comic, it’s live-action, it’s Nick Cage, Brendan Gleeson. So, being a part of that group is a bucket list thing for sure.”

Fans’ expectations from the series are quite high, not only because of the talents involved but also for the fact that the long format will allow the characters more time to breathe and develop, which is always audiences’ concern when it comes to Sony’s Marvel projects. Spider-Noir also marks the first live-action series for a Spider-Man-based character, which will debut on Amazon Prime, with a big budget star. Cage is among the most versatile actor in the industry and his performance as Noir was one of the highlights of the animated Spider-Verse film, which went on to bag an Oscar. Behind the scenes, Into the Spider-Verse directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will executive produce for their Lord Miller Productions banner via an overall deal at Sony.

No release window has been announced for Spider-Noir, but the show will debut on MGM+ and Prime Video.