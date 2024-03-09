The Big Picture Spider-Punk aka Hobie Brown receives his own figurine, a must-have for fans of the cool and anti-establishment Spider-Man character.

The final chapter of the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to be released in 2025.

Miles Morales continues to define what it means to be a hero in Across the Spider-Verse, nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been one of the best comic book-based films to come out, last year. Topping its predecessor, the animated movie blew its fans’ minds with its art, animation, and a multiversal story that brought together every imaginable Spider-Man. One of them which was highly appreciated by the fans for his swagger was Spider-Punk aka Hobie Brown (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya), who gets his own figurine from Bandai Tamashii Nations. The figurine stands about 7 inches tall and comes finished with a detailed costume, guitar, unmasked head, swappable hands, and more. For the fans of the character, it makes a great addition to the Spider-Man collection.

Introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Hobie is a British teenager who lives in London. As his moniker goes, Spider-Punk is an anti-establishment character, who teaches Miles a trick or two that comes very handy in the climatic part of film. He has a wild visual design, which includes 2D animation and frequent color palette changes. Undoubtedly, he’s one of the coolest Spider-Man in the franchise and will certainly return in the final chapter.

When Will ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Come Out?

Close

Animated movies aren’t necessarily easy to make, while fans had speculated that Beyond the Spider-Verse would be delayed due to its technicalities, last year’s strikes further delayed the movie. Though the movie swiftly went back to production as soon as the strikes came to an end, Chris Miller previously revealed, “We’re in production…we’re really excited about where the story is going, I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and it’s as emotional as the other ones…we’re knee-deep in it. So, fans can expect the feature sometime in 2025.

The animated Spider-Man film franchise is unarguably one of the best in the comic book genre and has garnered a reputation thanks to the vivid art and meticulous craftsmanship. With Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as its central figure, the Academy Award-winning Into the Spider-Verse showcased what it takes to be a Spider-Man and proves that anyone can be under the mask. Miles’ story delves further into the multiverse with Across the Spider-Verse, which was also nominated for Oscars’ Best Animated Feature this year, as we see him making his own decisions despite people telling him otherwise. Last we saw Miles he ended up in the wrong universe but thankfully Gwen knows it and is getting the band together to save him, which will be seen in the upcoming feature which hasn’t set a release date, yet.

Both animated Spider-Man films are available to stream on Netflix. Order the new figurine here.

Watch on Netflix