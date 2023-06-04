One of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s most notable elements is undoubtedly its vast array of Spider-people that populate the movie. This means that one of the tasks of the production team was selecting and casting all different people that would play iterations of the superhero. One of them was English star Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), who lends his voice to the most anarchist Spider-Man of all: Spider-Punk.

Last week, Collider and IMAX hosted an early screening of Across the Spider-Verse, and during the Q&A, Across the Spider-Verse co-director Joaquim Dos Santos talked to our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about the casting process, and how deciding to use Kaluuya was a no-brainer. In the actor’s most famous roles, he plays American characters, which means we’ve gotten used to seeing him speak with the accent from this side of the pond. So, Dos Santos thought it’d be interesting to hear the Academy Award winner speak with a heavy British accent on a major blockbuster for once:

“Daniel Kaluuya is, I think, one of our great actors of our generation. I was surprised, honestly. You know, when I think of Daniel Kaluuya I think of him speaking in an American accent. We watched these interviews with him and it was just him doing this on a talk show, and we set that against the visuals of Spider-Punk as he was being developed, and just seeing a stagnant image of Spider-Punk set to his voice, it jumped off the page. So, yeah, I could hear the guy talk all day long. I'm gonna understand probably, like, two out of every five words that he says, but I'll listen to it all day long.”

Spider-Punk Is An Instant Fan-Favorite in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk is bound to get his quotes referenced throughout the year, as this iteration represents the punk-rock movement that took the United Kingdom – and then the world — by storm. His enthusiasm with anarchist attitudes and one-liners about capitalism and oppression make him both a comic relief and a wild addition to the Spider-team that we’re already eager to revisit on 2024’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he fights a villain that threatens the balance of the multiverse. The voice cast also features Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Karan Soni, Amandla Stenberg, and Rachel Dratch.

