The Big Picture Funko introduces a new Spider-Punk figure in its Marvel Selects line, featuring Spider-Punk in his full costume with his iconic guitar.

The figure showcases Spider-Punk in a midair pose, with his unique Spider-Man costume design and punk rock aesthetic, including his spiked mask.

Spider-Punk, originally intended to be introduced as Spider-UK, has become a beloved character in the Spider-Verse storyline and will also appear in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Funko is ready to rock out with the latest addition to its Marvel Selects line. After previously celebrating Gwen Stacey's solo comic book outing as Spider-Gwen, a new figure now turns the spotlight on her guitar-shredding pal from across the Spider-Verse, Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk. Collider can exclusively share a look at the new Pop! Comic Cover figure showing Spider-Punk in full costume with his guitar based on his appearance on the front of Marvel Comics' Spider-Punk #4.

On both the figure and the cover, Hobie is preparing to shred as he leaps through the air with his guitar hooked up and his pick in hand. His vest is wide open, exposing his unique Spider-Man costume design, which is mostly navy blue from the waist down with a pair of sick red spider-themed shoes to cap off the outfit. It's a slightly different look than what viewers saw in his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse appearance earlier this year, but it keeps the same punk aesthetic complete with spikes atop his mask. The figure, which is suspended on a stand to mimic Spider-Punk's crowd-pleasing midair pose on the cover, stands at 4 inches tall and comes in a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, and 3.25-inch deep protective case.

Before he was given the name Spider-Punk, Hobie was originally intended by writer Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel to be introduced as Spider-UK, though they ultimately decided the punk rock aesthetic was a better fit for a different character. Thus, the anarchist fans know and love was born and introduced first in The Amazing Spider-Man #10 in 2015 before becoming part of the Spider-Verse storyline. He originates from a dystopian version of New York in Earth-138 where he went from homeless to hero after being bitten by a spider irradiated by toxic waste. His origin in the comics follows his clashes with the authoritarian President Ozzy Osborn as he leads a revolution to free the country from his tyrannical regime alongside his Spider-Band featuring RiotHeart, aka Riri Williams, Captain Anarchy, aka Karl Morningdew, and Kamala Khan.

Spider-Punk Will Be Back in 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse'

Hobie burst onto the scene as an integral part of the Spider-Verse though, making quite an impression upon his appearance as one of Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) new allies in Across the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, the effortlessly cool punk rocker helps mentor Miles in his journey, pushing him to defy his "destiny" and become his own hero outside of canon events and the Spider Society. He's one of the blockbuster's ultimate heroes, and it's hard to imagine the film without his presence among the over 250 Spider-People included in the multiversal adventure.

Audiences haven't seen the last of Spider-Punk either. He'll return in the sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as part of the team assembled by Gwen Stacy (Hailey Steinfeld) at the end of Across the Spider-Verse to find and aid Miles. Joining them are the original Spider-folks that helped Miles in Into the Spiderverse - Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) - as well as other friendly Spiders like Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), Hobie, and Spyder-Byte (Amandla Stenberg). It may be a while before viewers dive back into the Spider-Verse, though, as indications are that the finale could be on hold until 2025 thanks to the immense amount of work required and the dual Hollywood strikes.

Until that day comes, keep an eye out for Funko's Spider-Punk Pop! Comic Cover figure exclusively at your local Target or on the official Marvel Selects page for $29.99 USD. Get a look at the figure in the gallery above.

